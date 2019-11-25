Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds are just $99 in outstanding Black Friday deal

The Jabra Elite 65t are a great choice for anyone who wants a pair of high-quality true wireless earbuds that aren't Apple AirPods – and you can get them cheaper than ever before in this stellar Black Friday deal.

Both Best Buy and Walmart have slashed the price of these wireless earbuds, bringing them down from $169.99 to just $99.99 – for comparison, the cheapest Black Friday AirPods deal we've found will still set you back $139 at Walmart.

Today's best Jabra Elite 65t deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

With $70 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd. You can also get your hands on this deal at Walmart.View Deal

The Jabra Elite 65t are a perfect balance of usability, features, and sound quality, which is why we awarded them 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.

These true wireless earbuds offer a reliable connection and are a pleasure to use day-to-day, plus their long battery life means you won’t be fishing for the charging case as often as the competition. Their design and fit aren't perfect, but the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds do so much right that we can forgive its minor issues.

If you're all about the perfect fit, you could check out the Jabra Elite 75t instead, which builds on the success of the 65t.

Jabra says improvements included "notably longer batter life, and a smaller, more secure comfortable fit". Battery life has certainly improved since the Elite 65t, rising from five hours to seven-and-a-half hours.

As a newer model, they're a bit pricier than their predecessor – however, the new 75t earbuds have been given their own Black Friday discount, with $20 off at Best Buy and Amazon.

Today's best Jabra Elite 75t deal

Jabra Elite 75t: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

These brand new true wireless earbuds are already discounted by $20 in the Black Friday sales. With improved battery life and a sports-friendly design, they could give the Apple AirPods a run for their money. You can also get this deal at Amazon if you prefer.View Deal

Outside of the US? You can check out the best Jabra Elite true wireless earbud deals in the UK below: