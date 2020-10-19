Is it cheaper to go SIM-free or for a contract with iPhone 12 deals?

Apple's latest and greatest range has finally arrived and it is likely no surprise that they do not come cheap. With 5G integration, the fastest processor around and a new solid glass back, you'll need the cash to splash here.

So if you know iPhone 12 deals are the option for you, what is the cheapest way to get it? While you could search the internet for the best value contracts, the cheapest way to get either of the new devices will actually be through SIM-free plans.

While it will require an eye-watering investment at the start (with the iPhone 12 costing a minimum of £799 and the Pro starting at £999), going SIM-free is actually cheaper than the total cost of a two year contract and especially cheaper than a three year contract.

Once you've bought your SIM-free iPhone 12, you can then simply find cheap SIM only deals to pair with it. Prices can be as low as £5 a month which, when paired with the SIM-free price above, is far cheaper than any iPhone 12 contracts.

Yes, you're playing the long game to get a cheap iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 12 Pro. But while you'll pay a lot at the start, your overall savings will be significant.

Where can you buy the iPhone 12 SIM-free?

What are the best SIM only deals to use?

When it comes to choosing the SIM plan you want to use in your iPhone 12, there is an important factor to consider - the device's 5G nature. Not all SIM providers are able to provide 5G connections right now.

If you do choose a network that isn't 5G compatible, it will still work in your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, it just won't be able to connect to 5G speeds. Luckily, a lot of the 4G SIMs are on 1-month contracts so when 5G is a bit more... reliable, you can ditch it and pick up a 5G SIM.

SIM only deal: at Three | 12-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Three has the best SIM plan around right now when it comes to pure value. For just £18 a month you're getting unlimited calls, texts and data. Obviously, this is not the way to go about getting a cheap iPhone 12. However, it will help you get the cheapest price on an unlimited data iPhone 12.



SIM only deal: at Voxi | 12-month contract | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month + free social media usage

Voxi will be the perfect option for those who love a bit of social media. Get this Voxi SIM and pair it with an iPhone 12 deal to get completely unlimited usage of social media without eating into your 12GB of data. This plan only costs £10 a month making it a great budget option.



SIM only deal: at Lebara | 1 month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £5 per month

Here it is, the SIM plan that's perfect for keeping your bills low. Lebara will only charge you £5 a month, making it one of the cheapest SIM plans around. For that price, you're getting 2GB of data which, while not a huge amount, should get you through emails, basic internet usage, and a decent amount of social media. And Lebara uses 1-month rolling plans.



SIM only deal: at Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty is a lesser-known brand in the world of SIM only deals but it uses the Three network while charging some low prices. With this deal you're getting 50GB of data for just £15 a month. That's going to be plenty for HD Netflix streaming, lots of gaming and more. And, Smarty works on 1-month rolling SIM so you can leave at any time.



