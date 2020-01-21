iPhone deal alert: get the iPhone 6S for only $99.99 at Sprint

If you're looking for a cheap iPhone deal, then look no further than this fantastic offer from Sprint. For a limited time, you get the iPhone 6S on sale for only $99.99 with activation. The older generation iPhone normally retails for $449.99, so with this deal, you're saving a whopping $350.



The iPhone 6S is a solid and reliable phone, featuring a 4.7-inch Retina display and packs 32GB of storage. The iPhone provides a single 12MP camera, a 5MP FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID fingerprint for secure authorization The smartphone is powered by Apple's A9 chip and the battery life provides up to 14 hours of talk time.



This is an incredible deal on an Apple smartphone and the lowest price we've found for the iPhone 6S. A refurbished iPhone 6S currently retails for $125, which makes the price on this brand new smartphone from Sprint quite appealing.

iPhone 6S: $449.99 $99.99 at Sprint

For a limited time, you can get the reliable iPhone 6S on sale at Sprint for only $99.99. The iPhone requires activation from Sprint which includes the Unlimited Kickstart plan that starts at just $35/mo.

