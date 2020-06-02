iPad sale: the latest model Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a fantastic deal on Apple's latest model iPad. For a limited time, you can get the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249.99. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 32GB tablet.



The 2019 iPad includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and provides 32GB of storage. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet and a fantastic deal for a newer model iPad. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

iPad deal at Amazon:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $249.99. That's an $80 discount for the Space Gray tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Interested in other iPad models? We've listed even more of the cheapest iPad deals and refurbished iPad sales.



You can learn more about the latest iPad with our hands-on iPad (2019) review.