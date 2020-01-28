These brand new iPad deals rival even Black Friday prices

Cheap iPad deals are back, and offering even more cash off luxury Apple tablets than we saw over the seasonal sales period of 2019. That means 2020 is kicking off with some fantastic sales on the latest flagship 10.2-inch iPad 2019 model with other sales returning to the 2018 cellular version as well. You can currently pick up a 32GB iPad 2019 for just $249.99 at Best Buy, with the 128GB model coming in at just $329.99.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for cellular coverage as well, this 2018 iPad is down to just $399 this week at Walmart, providing a massive 128GB iPad for just under its Black Friday price - an excellent way to catch up if you missed out on the holiday sales last year.

All of this means fantastic savings on cheap iPad deals more than capable of storing all your entertainment, documents, music, and even running a few more high-performance apps.

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB | $329 $249.99 at Best Buy

This 2019 iPad is just $249, sinking it just below its Black Friday price in a fantastic Apple sale at Best Buy. 32GB of storage is fine for a few downloads and entertainment apps, but if you're looking for something with a bit more space, you might as well splash a little extra for the 128GB model below.

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 128GB | $429 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on the 128GB model, bringing the price of the larger storage iPad down to its previous seasonal sales position. This is the latest flagship iPad to hit store shelves so you know you're picking up a fantastic tablet with a great saving this week at Best Buy.

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 128GB | $559 $399 at Walmart

Coming in $30 cheaper than we saw it over Black Friday, this 2018 iPad offers 128GB of storage with WiFi and cellular capabilities for just $399. That's plenty of space for all your entertainment downloads, music, documents and a few high-performance apps for an amazing price this week at Walmart.

If you're worried about picking up an older iPad model, there's no need to fret. The 2018 iPad uses the same Apple A10 Fusion processor as the 2019 model, with the same 2GB of RAM and amount of pixels per inch on the display.

You're still going to be up to date with iPad OS, which means you'll be accessing all the latest apps and services for far less than you would with a newer model. Plus, Apple Pencil is fully compatible with the 2018 iPad if you're looking to take handwritten notes or get sketching. The only main difference lies in the 9.7-inch screen as opposed to the larger 10.2-inch display on the 2019 installment.

If you want to shop around iPad models a little more, why not check out the fantastic iPad prices we've found this week. Or, if you're not sold on Apple's luxury tablet, you can always head over to our favorite Surface Pro deals.