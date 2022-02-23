Intel may finally hit Apple M1 back with its 15th-generation Arrow Lake processors

Audio player loading…

We now have a first look at both the specs and a likely release date for Intel’s 15th-generation Arrow Lake-P mobile processors, and we haven’t even had a chance to test its 12th-generation Alder Lake-P chips yet.

This leak is thanks to a recently leaked roadmap of the Intel Gen Arrow Lake lineup, and it shows how Intel plans on fighting back against Apple’s M1 Pro/Max chips, which have so far managed to overtake Intel in integrated graphics.

It seems like Intel Arrow Lake will be based on the Lion Cove and Skymont architectures for the Performance and Efficiency cores, respectively. The investor roadmap mentions ‘TSMC N3,’ which implies that the chips will use TSMC's N3 process node.

Also mentioned in the leaks is that the CPUs will use both performance and efficient cores, specifically 6+8 configurations. The core count is allegedly 14, the same as the 14th Gen chip. However, the Arrow Lake-P APUs will use up to 320 graphics execution units, which is sure to significantly bump up graphics performance for any laptops relying on integrated graphics.

Though Intel will also be releasing chips for its desktop offerings, the company’s primary focus is mobile to specifically target Apple’s MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch. And from what we know of these rumors, Intel’s chip is reportedly beating out Apple’s M1 chips, with 14 cores compared to the latter’s 10 cores.

According to the roadmap, laptops equipped with Arrow Lake-P processors will be released sometime in 2024. But as these are still unconfirmed leaks, take all this with a grain of salt until Intel officially confirms it.

Via Wccftech