Hurry – the Bose QuietComfort 35 II have never been so cheap

If you're thinking of buying a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are a great choice – and thanks to this fantastic Prime Day deal, they've never been so cheap.

You can now buy these brilliant over-ear headphones for just $199, which is $100 cheaper than usual – and a huge saving compared to their $349 launch price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

We've never seen that price drop below $279 on Amazon, which makes this one of the best Prime Day deals you can get your hands on this year – but you'll need to be quick, as we're expecting the QuietComfort 35 II to sell out rather quickly.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

We've only seen the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones drop to $279 in the past, and more recently they seem to have settled on a $299 price tag. That makes this $199 Prime Day deal all the more special, and what's more, the traditionally more expensive limited edition Triple Midnight headphones are also on sale for the same price.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II may have been usurped by the Bose Noise Cancelling 700, but they're still among the best noise-cancelling headphones in 2020.

That's thanks to Bose's proprietary noise-cancelling technology, which comes with three different strength levels to fit a range of environments and help you block out the sound of your surroundings.

With a comfortable fit and soft ear cushions, these wireless headphones are pleasant to wear all day long, while a 20-hour battery life (or 40 hours in wired mode), ensures they'll last through even the longest listening sessions.

The Bose QuietComfort II work with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can ask your voice assistant of choice to control your music playback, check the weather, and more, with your voice alone.

And how about that all-important sound quality? Well, it may not quite beat 2020 models like the Sony WH-1000XM4, but these Bose headphones still sound great, with a neutral tone and strong bass frequencies.

