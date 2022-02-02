Hurry - the Apple Watch 7 is in stock and on sale for a record-low price of $349

If you've wanted to get your hands on the best-selling Apple Watch 7, we've just spotted a rare deal at Amazon that we predict won't stick around for long. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 in stock and on sale for $349 (was $399). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



While we've seen the smartwatch drop to $339 before, today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Midnight Black sports band, which rarely goes on sale. We don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch at this price, so you should grab at this record-low price before it's too late.

Apple Watch 7 deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've just spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 7 in stock and on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's deal is for the Midnight Black and Starlight sports band, and both smartwatches are ready to ship.

More Apple Watch deals

