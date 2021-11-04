Hurry - Bose QuietComfort 35 II drop to lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and this incredible discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II brings the noise-cancelling headphones down to their lowest ever price.

Usually $299, Amazon is currently offering the Bose headphones for just $179.99, which is an enormous saving of $120. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II deals in your region.)

We've previously seen prices drop to $199, so this deal is well worth snapping up. Even though we'd usually recommend waiting until official Black Friday headphones deals land on November 26, it's best to act now if you want to snag these cans at their lowest price. That's because this is a limited time deal, and we don't know how long stocks will last now that the QC35 II have been usurped by a newer model, the Bose QuietComfort 45.

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancellation technology with three different levels to fit any and all environments.

As the name implies, these lightweight noise-cancelling headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more completely hands-free.

The reason for this new low price may be down to the release of the Bose QuietComfort 45 - at $329, the newer model is much pricier, so it's well worth picking up this deal if you're on a budget but still want a pair of class-leading headphones.

If you are interested in the newer model, be sure to bookmark our guide to Bose Black Friday deals - we don't think a significant discount is super likely as they have only just been released, but it's worth keeping an eye out for deals in the run up to November 26.

