Huge TV deal: this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV gets a $200 price cut at Amazon

Score a $200 price cut on a premium QLED TV deal at Amazon right now. For a limited time, you can get this Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV on sale for $1,097.99 ($1,299.99). That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for this big-screen TV.

QLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $1,299.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - For a limited time, you can score a $200 discount on the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control. Arrives before Christmas

View Deal

This Samsung QLED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. The 65-inch set delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and powerful 4K processor. The Q70T Series TV will even look great when you're not watching it, thanks to the Ambient Mode+, which allows your TV to blend into your space with enticing visuals. The smart TV also has Amazon Alexa built in so you can use your voice to browse channels, launch movies, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.



This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model and a fantastic deal for big-screen QLED TV. We don't know how long Amazon will have this set on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's late.

More TV deals

Hisense 55-inch H6510G Android TV: was $399 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 – This 55-inch Hisense TV packs in 4K Ultra HD resolution, built-in Chromecast, and access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the built in Android TV operating system.View Deal

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 – The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the South Korean tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

View Deal

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp, and smooth image quality.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 – This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q60T Series TV: $999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – The Q60 series is the more budget orientated QLED range from Samsung but make no mistakes - it's a fantastic option if you want a top-end picture and features for a great price.

View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,799 at Best Buy

Save $200. This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. The 55-inch is no longer on sale, sadly.

View Deal

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.



Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Christmas sales happening now and upcoming Green Monday deals.