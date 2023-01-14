Huge Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals the phone from all angles

Audio player loading…

We certainly haven't been short of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks in recent weeks, and now high-resolution images of the phone series – which look to be Samsung's own official renders of the handsets – have made their way online.

These pictures come via well-known tipster Evan Blass (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)), and mean that we've got a very good idea of what to expect when these devices are finally unveiled and shown off to the world properly.

The grand unveiling is going to be on February 1, which is a Wednesday. The Unpacked launch event that Samsung is holding will be primarily for the Galaxy S23 series, though Samsung could always surprise us with some additional hardware too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Four colors

We get a full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this leak, and there are four different colors to take a look at too – these beige, black, green and light pink shades have all been leaked already.

Even for devices in an industry where devices tend to get revealed ahead of time, there have been a lot of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks. We now know almost everything there is to know about these handsets, including potential upgrades to the on-board storage.

We're also expecting substantial improvements to the camera capabilities on these phones as well, especially on the Ultra model. We will of course bring you all the official announcements and reveals as Samsung makes them on February 1.

Analysis: looking good

The pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S23 that have just been leaked join other images of the phones that we've seen ahead of time – and there's no real major upgrade here in terms of the aesthetics of these new handsets for 2023.

You'll notice that whereas the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus had a raised rear camera module, here the lenses are individually housed and poking out from the back of the handsets, following the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Otherwise, everything is very much as you would expect: thin bezels around the display, a more curved look for the Ultra model, and some new wallpapers to mark the occasion showing the name of the new flagship smartphone from Samsung.

The main upgrades this year for the Galaxy S series are going to be on the inside of the handsets, and that's fine with us – the 2022 phones that Samsung put out were all perfectly fine in terms of their aesthetics.