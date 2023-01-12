The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have four key upgrades over the S22 Ultra

Audio player loading…

If you’re wondering whether it will be worth upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra then the latest leak might help, as it outlines four significant improvements we might see in the upcoming phone.

This comes from @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a good track record – who claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have improved speakers; with bass in particular being reportedly better than on the S22 Ultra.

Sound input could be better as well, with the microphone apparently being excellent. The other two mentioned upgrades are to the camera, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra said to offer superior autofocus than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and to have better stabilization too; so photos are more likely to come out sharp.

This isn’t the only Samsung Galaxy S23 leak of the day either, as leaker Roland Quandt, writing for WinFuture (opens in new tab), has shared some renders of the standard Samsung Galaxy S23.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture / @rquandt) (Image credit: WinFuture / @rquandt)

These look much like images we’ve seen before, with a new, Galaxy S22 Ultra-like camera design (free of the 'contour cut' form), but an appearance that’s otherwise nearly-identical to the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The source adds that the camera lenses barely protrude from the rear, that there’s a metal frame (likely using high-quality aluminum), and that the back is glass.

They’ve also echoed other sources in saying that all three Samsung Galaxy S23 models will come in the same four colors: Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac (which is a pale pink or purple shade), and Cotton Flower, which is an off-white.

There’s not really anything new here, but notably these are apparently official marketing images, so they should be accurate.

Analysis: there will likely be more than four upgrades on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

While the four upgrades mentioned above could significantly improve aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, they’re far from the only – or biggest – upgrades we’re expecting.

By far, the two biggest rumored improvements are to the main camera and the chipset. For the former, it’s widely rumored that Samsung will replace the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108MP main sensor with a new 200MP module; which not only boats more megapixels, but can also take much better low light shots.

For the latter, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will almost certainly use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which should be a big upgrade on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, used by the S22 Ultra in much of the world – and an even bigger upgrade on the Exynos 2200 used by the device in some regions.

So, if your priorities lie in raw power or photography, then the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a worthwhile investment. We should know for sure soon, as Samsung is unveiling the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, and buyers in the US can already reserve them (opens in new tab).