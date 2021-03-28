Huge deal: the Surface Pro 7 gets a massive $260 price cut at Best Buy

If you're looking to snag a deal on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7, then you're in luck. We've spotted the powerful Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699 (was $959). That's a massive $260 discount and the best price we've found for the laptop-tablet hybrid.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has a massive $260 discount on the Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover. Microsoft's powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB c and USB ports so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Surface Pro at this price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

