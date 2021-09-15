Huge deal: Apple's AirPods Pro drop to $179.99 - the lowest price of 2021

It's a fantastic time to find deals on Apple devices (thanks to yesterday's Apple event), and we've just spotted the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99 (was $249) in a fantastic deal at Amazon.



While we've spotted this price tag before, the AirPods have been sitting at $197 for the majority of this year, and today's discount is the best deal of 2021 and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, thanks to today's massive $69 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this incredible deal while you can.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

