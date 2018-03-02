Huawei P20 Lite specs and price almost confirmed by latest leak

Alongside the standard Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro, we're expecting to see the Huawei P20 Lite at the company's March 27 event, and while it's sure to be the least powerful of the three, the latest leak suggests it will still have fairly decent specs.

Engadget Spain has noted that Vodafone Spain's March catalog lists the Huawei P20 Lite, complete with a partial specs list, which says the phone has a 5.84-inch FHD+ screen, an octa-core chipset with four cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four at 1.7GHz, 4GB of RAM and a dual-lens rear camera with 16MP and 2MP sensors.

It also says there's a 16MP front-facing camera, 64GB of storage, a 3,000mAh battery and that the phone runs Android Oreo, which would make for a solid assortment of specs.

There's even a price of €369 (around $450, £330, AU$580) listed. And as all this is seemingly listed in an official mobile network brochure it's probably accurate - though don't expect the price in other regions to be a direct conversion.

This is the closest thing yet to an official specs list for the P20 Lite. Credit: Engadget Spain

Not quite what we'd previously heard

All that said, this doesn’t totally line up with a specs list we saw just yesterday, which agreed with the chipset, RAM and storage, but said the P20 Lite had a 5.6-inch screen, a 3,520mAh battery and two 16MP cameras on the back.

While that information came from a generally reliable leaker, we're inclined to believe today's leak over it, since a mobile network should know what it’s talking about.

Either way though, the Huawei P20 Lite is looking set to be a fairly well spec'd mid-ranger which could prove tempting if the price is right.

One of Huawei's upcoming handsets could have a triple-lens camera

Via Pocket Lint