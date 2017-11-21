HTC U11 deals: Save $50 and walk away with a free pair of $199 JBL headphones

It's the perfect time of year for HTC U11 deals. So if you've been holding out on purchasing a new smartphone until Black Friday and Cyber Monday and an HTC fan, the time to act is now.

The biggest savings amounts to $50 off the HTC U11 from now until November 29 at 12 AM EST. It includes the HTC U11 for $599 ($50 off its original price and the price you'd pay on Amazon)

Even better, you’ll get more than just the phone. HTC is tossing in a set of JBL Reflect Aware C noise-cancelling headphones (a $199 value), as well as the Tile-like HTC Fetch key fob that can help you track down a lost set of keys, for free with purchase.

$250 savings on HTC U11 w/ free JBL Reflect

One of the best Android smartphones around will be cheaper than ever starting on 11/21, and will include a set of noise-cancelling earbuds for free.View Deal

This cost covers the baseline model that comes stocked with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, if you add $80 onto the tag for a total of $679 (usually $729), you can double the storage to 128GB and increase the RAM to 6GB.

No matter how you cut it, the U11 is supremely powerful and designed like no other flagship smartphone from this year. It has made its way onto our list of the very best Android phones, and if you’re a stickler for awesome photography and performance, you’re in for a treat.

HTC deal ecstacy

If you’re low on cash, but still want to reap the benefits of HTC’s holiday price slashing, the HTC Bolt or HTC U11 Life might be more up your alley. Both phones start under $400 ($200 for the Bolt, $349 for the U11 Life) and will include the HTC Fetch that can help you keep track of your keys, and in turn, if you lose your phone, the Fetch will help you find it.

Some key points worth knowing about these phones: the Bolt only works on Sprint, making it an ideal choice for those on that carrier, but obviously not a great option for those on any other carrier. On the other hand, the U11 Life works with all GSM carriers, including T-Mobile and AT&T.

It’s possible that even better deals on HTC-branded gear will pop up between now and Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but you can be assured that we’ll be posting as soon as we hear of them.