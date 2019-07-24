HP announces Z-series mobile workstations for creators and developers in India

HP introduced its new Z-series product portfolio targeted at creative professionals in India today. The mobile workstations offered by HP in this lineup are designed keeping in mind the ease of portability but don't miss out on raw performance.

The new series of laptops are trying to please creators, developers, students, and corporate executives with its powerful and premium approach. HP's Z-series in India currently consists of the HP ZBook 14U/15U, ZBook 15/17 laptops and ZBook X360 which is a convertible workstation. The new Z by HP mobile workstations are available to be purchased across HP India online and offline stores in India.

While introducing the new product portfolio, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India said, "The modern design professionals require devices that don't just enable the creative process but elevate it. Creative and technical professionals need accelerated performance that can improve workflows and robust security features that provide constant protection and resiliency. From the most powerful convertible PC to the most powerful and secure mobile workstations, Z by HP are the ideal computing devices for these consumers."

HP ZBook 14U G6 & HP ZBook 15U G6

Carrying the world's first 14-inch display that supports 100% AdobeRGB colour space, the ZBook 14U is pretty thin and lightweight. It features an ambient brightness sensor that controls the colours and brightness automatically based on the environment around. The ZBook 15U is the 15-inch model in the U-series, which offers a larger screen to boost productivity. These mobile workstations are perfect for CAD rendering or videos as they come with 4GB of dedicated graphics memory.

HP ZBook 14U starts at Rs 98,900 while the base model of ZBook 15U is available starting at Rs 96,990.

HP ZBook 15 G6 & HP ZBook 17 G6

The ZBook 15 G6 is optimally for developers, design engineers, simulation workflow and comes fitted with NVIDIA Quadro graphics which make it VR-ready. On the other hand, the ZBook 17 G6 features a 17-inch HP DreamColor anti-glare display with Quadro graphics and 128GB memory. This 17-inch model offers great performance for video editing and VR development.

HP ZBook 15 G6 and ZBook 17 G6 will be available from a starting price of Rs 1,21,900 and Rs 1,67,900 respectively.

HP ZBook Studio X360

The ZBook Studio X360 is a convertible workstation that's powered by Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics card. The Studio X360 can be used as a standard laptop or can be switched to the tablet mode among others, offering versatility, especially for on-the-go creative professionals.

HP ZBook Studio X360 is available starting at Rs 1,59,900 in India.