How to watch Yellowstone online and stream every new season 3 episode today

We've got to level with you...Paramount Network doesn't exactly leap out when you think of original content providers, does it? But the channel might just have the best show on TV right now in Yellowstone. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 3 online and stream every new episode of the hit Kevin Costner Western from anywhere in the world today.

Yellowstone season 3 essentials New Yellowstone season 3 episodes air Sunday nights from June 21 at 9pm ET/PT on Paramount Network. You can watch the channel without cable for free - just head to the Paramount website. Full registration requires you to log details of your TV provider - but they'll give you a free 24-hour pass in exchange for a valid email address and birth date. Access is restricted to the US, but residents abroad can use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch as usual.

That's right. Ageless 90's soccer mom crush Costner is currently starring in a show about a family of ranchers, on a channel you may well never have heard of, and you totally need to watch it today.

Take the leap of faith, because belying that potentially unpromising premise is a complex story of sixth-generation homesteaders trying to protect their property and way of life during a time of upheaval in the American West.

Costner plays John Dutton, the patriarch of a family that inhabits the largest ranch in the entire United States. But life for his clan is far from the quaint Midwestern ideal that gets advertised in tourist brochures. Instead, the Duttons are constantly struggling to defend their borders from unscrupulous Wall Street-backed property developers, maintain relations with their Native American neighbors, and negotiate the US government's development of Yellowstone as America's first national park.

Adding to the intrigue this year, season 3 of Yellowstone is set to introduce a new villain played by Josh Holloway - aka Sawyer of Lost fame/infamy. All in all, Yellowstone is as authentic as neo-Westerns come, with much of the show being filmed on a ranch in Montana.

So if you haven't already, it's time to hop on the wagon - follow our guide as we tell you how to watch Yellowstone online and stream every new season 3 episode as soon as it's released.

How to watch Yellowstone season 3 online in the US for FREE

Yellowstone season 3 premiered on Sunday, July 21 and couldn't be easier to watch for those in the US. The show airs at 9pm ET/PT on Paramount Network, which comes as part of most cable packages and can also be watched live online direct on the channel's website. Full registration will require you to submit details of your TV provider for verification - but Paramount will give you a taste of what's on offer no matter what, offering a FREE 24-hour pass. Just head here, click on 'View All Providers' and then 'Start 24-Hour Pass'. All you need to hand over is an email address and date of birth and you'll be able to watch Yellowstone season 3 online direct from Paramount without paying a penny. Neat, huh? For those who want full Paramount Network access without cable, it's included in Sling TV's Blue package, which normally costs $30 a month but is currently on deal for just $20 - or by taking advantage of this FREE trial offer. It's also got seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowstone to watch on demand, making it a great choice for fans and newbies alike. Another good option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package includes Paramount Network as one the more than 65 channels it boasts - plus all of the exclusive and on demand content the service has become famous for. It costs $54.99 a month but really is a complete cable replacement - and best of all there's a FREE 7-day trial so you can see if it's right for you.

How to watch Yellowstone from outside your country

As we've just explained, it's really straightforward for anyone in the US to watch Yellowstone on Paramount Network - but the show isn't widely available elsewhere.

This is annoying when you're from the US and would normally be able to watch Yellowstone season 3 back home. Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home - just from anywhere in the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Yellowstone season 3 from anywhere on earth.

Where else can I watch Yellowstone for free?

You can watch Yellowstone in most major TV markets - just don't count on getting the latest season 3 episodes as they're released in the US.

In the UK, for instance, you can stream it free via Channel 5's on demand platform, My5. This means it doesn't cost a penny to watch Yellowstone online - though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license. Other than that, though, you're good to go - My5 doesn't even require you to register before watching.

The only real catch, therefore, is that only Yellowstone season 1 is currently available on My5 in the UK. But hey...it's free, right?!