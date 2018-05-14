How to watch the Rockets vs Warriors: live stream the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals

We're almost at the big one! We're just one seven-game series away from NBA Finals, having now reached the Conference Finals stage. The Houston Rockets will face off against current champions the Golden State Warriors in the Western half of the bracket, with the first game taking place on Monday May 14 at 9pm ET (6pm PST, 2am BST) - and you can find out how to live stream the action with this very guide.

NBA Western Conference Finals - when and where The first game in a best of seven series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Monday May 14 at 9pm ET (6pm PST, 2am BST Tuesday morning) and there will be six more games throughout the month if necessary to decide which team will move on to the 2018 NBA Finals.

The last time it was the Rockets vs Warriors in the Western Conference Finals was 2015 where the roles were reversed and the Warriors were the number one seed. Golden State strolled to the NBA Finals with a 4-1 series win then, but will it be different in 2018?

The Rockets managed to win 65 games during the regular season. But will fan-favorite James Harden be able to guide the team to victory against the very team the franchise designed its roster around? Stephen Curry, as ever, will be the man to be stopped if Houston want to end their 23-year spell out of the finals.

Whether you’re rooting for the Rockets or the Warriros will show you how to tune into all the action either on your TV or online. If there is no local option to watch the 2018 NBA Conference Finals in your country, don’t worry as we’ll walk you through the steps needed to watch the event from anywhere in the world.

Keep reading to see how you can stream the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals online.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, then you’re in luck as TNT will be showing all of the games in the Western Conference Finals. The Rockets and the Warriors will play their first game in a best of seven series on Monday May 14 in Houston and TNT will be showing the game at 9pm.

However, if you want to stream the Conference Finals online without signing up for a cable package then you’re best bet is to use NBA League Pass with a VPN .

Unfortunately the Western Conference Final won't be shown in the US until three hours after it's finished due to an NBA blackout but if you use a VPN to change your IP address to one in another country you'll be able to stream the game online. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

How to watch the Rockets vs Warriors online

If there is no local option to watch the NBA Western Conference Finals in your country then your best bet to catch the Rockets vs Warriors is with a VPN. By using a VPN, you can change the IP address to one in a different country which does have a stream so that you can watch the NBA Conference Finals from anywhere in the world.

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the 2018 NBA Conference Finals online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country (besides the US where the game is blacked out) to stream the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals on NBA.com (use the links below).

3. Go to NBA.com

With NBA League Pass you'll be able to watch every game this season including the postseason games and the finals. The service works on your laptop, computer, Chromecast, Xbox, Playstation, Apple TV, Roku and more!

How to watch the Rockets vs the Warriors in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK will be able to tune into the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals on BT Sport. The network will air the Rockets vs. the Warriors at 2am BST on Tuesday May 15 in the early hours. Alternatively if you’re not a BT Sport subscriber, you could sign up for NBA League Pass to watch all of the action online.

When it comes to streaming basketball online our first choice is NBA.com. With the NBA League Pass you you can watch hundreds of Live and On-Demand games on all of your favorite streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation and even on mobile.

With NBA League Pass you’ll be able to watch every game during the regular season (all 1,230 of them) and the playoffs, including all the finals games. The service costs £24.99 a month or £6.99 for a single day pass.

Where can I watch the NBA Western Conference using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch the 2018 NBA Western Conference from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Mexico, Sweden, Israel, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, China, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, China, France, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Canada, Romania and more!

Other ways to watch the NBA Western Conference online

SlingTV $20 per month

With SlingTV’s $20-per-month Sling Orange package you get 30-plus channels, including ESPN and ESPN2 which will show 19 games throughout the first round and semifinals. You’ll also be able to watch the Eastern Conference Finals as ESPN holds the exclusive rights to those games. SlingTV will also give you access to TNT which will be broadcasting the NBA playoffs as well.

Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial .

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month

DirectTV Now offers many of the same channels as SlingTV and Playstation Vue including ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2 but it’s Just Right package also includes ESPNews as well as access to 80 other channels. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

Playstation Vue $44.99 per month

Playstation Vue is another option to watch the MLB playoffs and its basic Access package offers over 45 channels including ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2. The service provides top-notch streaming quality as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage so you’ll never miss a game. A 5-day trial to Playstation Vue is also available to help you get started and most of the popular streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast are supported.

YouTube TV $40 per month