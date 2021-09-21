How to watch The Resident season 5 online: stream new episodes from anywhere

We hope you're ready to dive back into the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital because the staff are back for what could be their most emotional and unforgettable season yet. Your favorite nurses and doctors are returning to your screens so read on to find out how to watch The Resident season 5 online and stream new episodes from anywhere.

The lack of cliffhangers at the end of last season might not be the norm for a season finale, but fear not - The Resident is back with a bang. The season 5 premiere, titled 'Da Da', follows staff as they fall victim to a cyber attack and decide whether to pay the ransom or leave patients vulnerable. And of course, the drama is accompanied by a supply of romance from the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

The relationship between Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and his daughter will unfold as the doctor works on balancing his life as a new dad. But where's his wife? Nic (Emily VanCamp) wasn't written out of the show last season but VanCamp has since left the cast, so how are the producers going to spin this one? The promo video for the latest season shows Conrad open the door to two police officers - could this be the answer to all of our Nic related questions?

Read on to find out how to watch The Resident season 5 online and stream from anywhere so that you don't miss a second of the hospital drama when it returns to our screens this fall.

How to watch The Resident online from outside your country

If you're abroad when the newest season of The Resident airs, geo-restrictions will stop you from being able to watch through your usual streaming service.

However, there is a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN onto our device, you can change the IP address so that it thinks you're in a different location. That way you can access your usual streaming service as if you were at home.

How to watch The Resident season 5 online in the US

How to watch The Resident season 5 online in the UK

Sky Witness is the home to The Resident in the UK and is the place to watch the latest season of the US medical drama. However, fans across the pond will have to wait until 9pm BST on September 24 to watch the season 5 premiere. If you aren't a Sky customer, why not check out our Sky TV deals and packages page to find the best subscription. Alternatively you can get a flexible Now plan (formerly Now TV). Out of the UK when the latest episode of The Resident drops?Remember to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service.

How to watch The Resident season 5: stream all-new episodes online in Canada

Canadian fans are in luck - The Resident season 5 premieres at the same time as in the US. You'll need to tune in to CTV at 8pm ET / PT on every Tuesday to watch the hospital drama. If you're busy when the next episode airs every Tuesday, use CTV's streaming service to catch up on all the drama from the hospital. Head to the CTV website and log in with your cable log in details to watch The Resident on demand.

Unfortunately for Aussie fans of the medical drama, we can't find a date for when The Resident Season 5 will be available down under just yet. However, Season 2 and 4 are available to stream on Channel 7s streaming service 7Plus. The online streaming service and the app are completely free, so you can watch your favorite hospital staff while you're waiting for the newest season of The Resident to be available in Australia. Season 1-3 are also available to stream on Disney Plus, so you can rewatch all of your favorite moments from the previous episodes before The Resident season 5 is ready to watch. Don't forget to download and install a VPN if you're away from home. That way you can watch your usual streaming service without problem.