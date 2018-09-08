How to watch the Amir Khan vs Samuel Vargas fight: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

When is the Amir Khan vs Vargas fight? Amir Khan and Samuel Vargas will go head-to-head at the Birmingham Arena on Saturday, September 8. The fight is expected to begin at around 10pm BST in the UK, 5pm ET and 2pm PT.

Amir Khan is the back in the ring. The fleet-footed British boxer continues his comeback against Samuel Vargas on Saturday night, and we're here to help you stream the whole fight live no matter where you are in the world - it's even being broadcast for FREE in some regions.

After his damaging defeat to Canelo Alvarez in 2016, Khan has been rebuilding. A two year absence was brought to an end in April when Khan emphatically saw off Phil Lo Greco in just 39 seconds. Now he faces stiffer opposition with Colombian Samuel Vargas flying in for the bout on a career record of 29 wins – 14 by knock-out - three losses and two draws.

Adding considerable spice to the occasion is the probability that the winner will get to take on Manny Pacquiao, with the fight likely to become a WBA World Title eliminator. Khan will enter as favorite but Vargas has age and potentially energy on his side, being three years younger than 31-year-old Amir Khan.

Will Samuel Vargas find the hammer blow on Khan's suspect chin or go the same way as Lo Greco? You can find out by following the instructions below and tuning into a live stream of the hotly-anticipated Amir Khan vs Vargas fight, whether you're UK, Canada or somewhere else altogether - and those lucky, lucky folk in the US can watch it for FREE on Facebook or Twitter.

Live stream Khan vs Vargas from anywhere with a VPN

Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Khan vs Vargas fight in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

How watch Khan vs Vargas: UK stream

UK option 1: Watch on Sky Sports or Sky Go

If you're in the UK and already subscribe to Sky Sports then you're in luck. Unlike a lot of the biggest boxing bust ups, Khan vs Vargas isn't on pay-per-view. Watching the event directly on Sky will require both an 18-month subscription to Sky Entertainment for £20 per month and the Sky Sports add-on plan for £18 per month. Sky Sports Action will begin their coverage at 7pm BST with the Khan vs Vargas fight expected at around 10pm BST. If you're not at home, or would simply prefer to watch the fight from your phone or tablet, then you'll need to download the Sky Go app and use your normal Sky login details.

UK option 2: Live stream on Now TV

If you're not already a Sky Sports subscriber, then the cheapest way to watch the fight in the UK is via Now TV by purchasing a Sky Sports Day Pass for £7.99. With the pass you can watch Sky Sports for 24 full hours which will give you plenty of time to tune in for the undercard matches as well as the Khan vs Vargas fight. Also, you’ll be able to stream the fight on all of your favorite devices including your Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, computer or even on your smartphone. Not in the UK this weekend? You'll need a VPN to watch this live stream

How to live stream Amir Khan vs Vargas for FREE in the US

Stream on DAZN USA – Facebook and Twitter

Subscription service DAZN is introducing itself to boxing fans Stateside in the best possible way – by giving them free boxing! Ahead of it's official launch in the US, DAZN will be showing Amir Khan vs Samuel Vargas for free on the US handles of its Facebook and Twitter pages. The fight is expected to start at 5pm ET and 2pm PT. If you're outside the US while the fight is on, you'll need a VPN to watch the live stream.

How to watch Khan vs Vargas in Pakistan

We've looked and we've looked (and we've looked) and we can't find any news of a broadcaster in Pakistan showing Amir Khan in all his mean, lean glory this Saturday. Not great if you're there and were hoping to stay up until 2am local time for showtime in Birmingham. If the TV situation changes, we'll be sure to let you know.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Khan vs Vargas: Canada stream

The Amir Khan vs Samuel Vargas fight doesn't seem to be on Canadian TV or pay-per-view channels. But don't despair, with the VPN options we've outlined above, you can tune in to the bout for free by changing your location to somewhere else in the world and watch there - we'd go for the US route above.

How do I watch Khan vs Vargas in Australia?

It probably isn't that much of a surprise that there isn't a lot of hype down under about this Brit vs Colombian bout. As far as we can see, no broadcaster or streaming service has picked up the rights to air Khan against Vargas.

So, as with Pakistan and other international destinations you could try a VPN to digitally relocate yourself to the USA and stream for free via the DAZN Facebook and Twitter pages. The fight will kick off at around 7am Sunday morning in Australia.