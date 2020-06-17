How to watch Premier League: live stream every 2019/20 restart fixture from anywhere

Premier League football is set to restart tonight, with fans in the UK and all over the globe buoyed by the return of the competition that many regard as the best in the world. There's plenty of intrigue, goals, and drama left as the 2019/20 Premier League run-in gets underway tonight, so let's get right to it and explain how to watch the Premier League and live stream all 92 remaining fixtures online from anywhere.

How to watch the Premier League right now Coverage of the Premier League restart is being provided in the UK by the BBC, Sky Sports, Amazon and BT. Sky Sports has the lion's share of the fixtures, and those without a full fat pay TV package should look no further than a Now TV Sky Sports Pass to watch all of Sky's 60+ games - it's now down to just £25 a month, meaning games only cost 40p each!

Wednesday's Premier League action features two fixtures: choose either a Man City vs Arsenal live stream or to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United. Come Friday, there's a real end-of-week treat for fans as Jose Mourinho's new club, Tottenham Hotspur, take on his old employer in Man United. And at the weekend, Liverpool could seal their first title in 30 years - away in the Merseyside derby against local rivals Everton, no less. Though the Gunners need to do them a favor and beat City tonight, first...

There's also Champions League and Europa League places still left to play for - plus the right to stay in the Premier League next year, as Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Watford, Brighton and West Ham are all locked in a classic relegation dog-fight.

After a three-month enforced shutdown, that's more enough of a preamble - let's get straight to the restart action. Here's how to get a Premier League live stream and watch every match online, no matter where you are right now.

More footall: here's how to watch La Liga online

If you're abroad for Premier League restart and just can't bear to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you may well find it geo-blocked when you try to stream the action online via your usual provider.

Fear not! With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those games no matter where you are in the world, without resorting to some of the less salubrious corners of the internet. And best of all, it's simple to set-up and very affordable.

Keep reading to learn about all your football viewing options in most of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But first, let's cut to the chase. Our software experts have tested hundreds of VPN services and we currently regard ExpressVPN as the top Virtual Private Network in the world right now. Perhaps best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee, so you're free to decide for yourself if a Virtual Private Network is the right software solution for your needs. Once you sign-up, the instructions are self-explanatory - just follow the prompts to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and then fire away! Plus, it offers added peace of mind, as using a VPN is one of the most effective ways of securing your internet connection from unwanted eyes. Check out ExpressVPN today and get 3 months free on an annual plan

Subscription services like Sky Sports and BT Sport have typically held the keys to the Premier League kingdom - but access has usually excluded a large number of fixtures, especially the 3pm games. That's no longer the case, though, and the big news regarding this season's restart is that all 92 remaining games will be broadcast on live UK TV. They'll be split between the Prem's three major broadcast partners - Sky, BT, and Amazon Prime - as well as British institution the BBC. How to watch the Premier League on Sky: Of these, Sky has already confirmed that 25 of its 64 games will be offered on its free-to-air channel, Sky Pick - available on Sky to subscribers without a Sky Sports add-on, as well as on Freeview channel 144. There's no online-only streaming option for it that we're aware of, though - it looks like TV or bust. If you want to pay for Sky Sports to watch the matches but are nervous of getting into a lengthy, expensive contract, you also have options - specifically the great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass which is currently £10 off and down to just £25 a month for the first three-months (£35 a month thereafter). This means games are just 40p a pop! How to watch the Premier League for free: Amazon enjoys rights to four fixtures and will be making them all available to watch for free, while the BBC will also get to air four Premier League fixtures across the remainder of the season. The first two of these will see the Beeb show Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on June 20 at 7.45pm BST, followed by Norwich v Everton on June at 6pm. The other two free-to-air matches are yet to be confirmed. How to watch the Premier League on BT for less: This leaves only BT to account for, and while they aren't showing any matches for free (boo!), their BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25. You can't watch it online, but rather through the BT app on consoles, Apple TV, select Smart TVs, Chromecast, and now at long last Now TV. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the televised Premier League games as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season with live coverage largely on linear TV and NBCSN or NBC - as well as their respective websites for streaming purposes. A few games are held back for new NBC streaming service Peacock or require an NBC Sports Gold Pass - but the bulk are free and sign-up is easy, just need to register with details of you're cable provider. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though it's currently down to just $20 for the first month, making it even better value. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live and, better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – yep, all 380 of them. Those braving the unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to get a Premier League live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ and it offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season - with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch the Premier League in India: live stream every game

Star Sports subscribers in India join those who are able to watch every single game of the Premier League season live. Either the Star Sports Select 1 or 2 channels will be showing each game from the 2019/20 season. For subscribers wanting to live stream games on the move via a mobile device, the Hotstar app is the platform you need, available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Many of us secretly suspect that the FA has preemptively shipped the Premier League trophy up to Anfield, though there still remains the intriguing matter of how Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side seal the club's first title in 30 years. Matters could be resolved as soon as this weekend, depending on results.

For Liverpool to have that opportunity, a big result needs to go in its favour first - and it's one everyone planning to watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream today should be aware of ahead of the Premier League restart.

If the Gunners manage to beat City at the Etihad in, then a weekend Liverpool victory away at local rivals Everton would give them the title. So while the coronavirus outbreak will go down as this season's biggest drama, it's still quite the story-line for the Prem to restart to!

Premier League restart preview

Despite the enforced break, the 2019/20 Prem campaign has treated us to plenty of excitement so far - not least thanks to the introduction of VAR. There's also been a resurgent Leicester City, the unusual spectre of new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho trying to play nice with the media, and some classic Klopp soundbites to enjoy.

Other major talking points have been Frank Lampard's youthful Chelsea squad impressing and infuriating Blues fans in equal measure. And at the other end of the table, famous clubs like West Ham and Norwich City both could be destined for the drop, based on their current form. As a result, Aston Villa, Brighton and Bournemouth could all complete something of a great escape over the next few weeks and cement their place in next year's Premier League campaign.

On the flip side, newly promoted Sheffield United and manager Chris Wilder are currently sitting pretty in the 2019/20 Premier League table. There's still everything to play for over the next few weeks.

4K Premier League UK streams and mobile viewing options

In terms of viewing quality, Sky will again be offering broadcasts of all its matches in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos to Sky Q subscribers, while BT have launched its new BT Sport Ultimate channel which goes one step further - with broadcasts set to be presented in glorious HDR as well as 4K.

If you're looking to stream Sky's televised matches on the go, a Sky Sports subscription enables you to watch on mobile, tablet and PC via the Sky Go service. You can also stream live via Now TV, which offers attractive passes - though the best value is had if you sign-up for a weekly or monthly offer.

For BT Sport subscribers, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go for mobile or PC streaming of their games.

What else can I use a VPN for other than Premier League soccer streaming?

Virtual Private Networks have some pretty nifty other uses in addition to letting you to watch sport and TV from other locales. For starters, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And they also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

But even if you're away from your home coverage, you can always use a VPN to dial back into your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the currently available: