How to watch Ozark season 3: stream every episode online anywhere

Ozark is one of the most successful Netflix Originals dramas to date, with the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated show drawing frequent comparisons to Breaking Bad - arguably the ultimate accolade for any drug-related drama. Starring Jason Bateman, the show's third and most unpredictable season is finally here. Our guide is here to explain how to watch Ozark season 3 and stream episode of the critically acclaimed show from anywhere.

Ozark season 3 cheat sheet Release date: Friday, March 27 Number of episodes: 10 Available on: Netflix (globally) Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and Sophia Hublitz

Now, if you're on the hunt for season 3, you probably already know the premise of the show: the Ozark journey begins when financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) moves his family from Chicago to a lake resort community in Missouri (part of 'the Ozarks' region), so as to pay-off a debt to a Mexican drug cartel.

For those new to the show, we'll leave it at that, but it's safe to say that this physical relocation is just the beginning for Marty and the rest of the Byrde family.

Read on and we'll show to how to watch Ozark season 3 online as well as stream every episode of the show from anywhere - plus give you some pointers on other shows you might like to watch if you're currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Ozark on Netflix

Ozark season 3, like all previous runs of the shows, is a Netflix Original. This means that all 10 episodes will drop on Netflix at once on Friday, March 27 - the Ozark season 3 release date. It also means that the popular streaming service is the only place you'll be able to watch Ozark season 3. Fortunately, Netflix is highly affordable - and those completely new to Ozark will find that they can also watch the first two seasons of the hit show on-demand. Here's how Netflix's price plans break down. US: The Basic tier costs $8.99 per month and allows one screen at once viewing in standard definition. Standard comes in at $12.99 a month and offers high definition resolution streaming and two screens at once viewing, while the Premium tier costs $15.99 and offers four screen of simultaneous viewing as well as Ultra HD streaming. UK: Netflix tiers in the UK are the same as the US. The Basic tier costs £5.99 per month, Standard comes in at £8.99 a month while the Premium tier costs £11.99. Australia: Netflix's trio of pricing plans cost as follows Down Under: the Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard comes in at $13.99 a month and the 4K-friendly Premium tier costs $19.99. Canada: Netflix's three tiers cost as follows in Canada: The Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard costs $13.99, while the Premium tier costs $16.99. There are a only a handful of countries where Netflix isn't available in the world, so should you find yourself somewhere like this, remember that you can always use a VPN to point yourself back to your Netflix service at home - but be mindful of local laws and consider if watching the next episode of your favorite show is worth a potential run-in with the police.

5 shows every Ozark fan should check out - and where to watch them

Fargo: Noah Hawley’s riff on the Coen brothers' classic 1996 movie features more tales of Minnesotans gone bad and features a superb cast across all three of its self-contained seasons: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Colin Hanks and Ted Danson are just some of the stars to feature.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1-3 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1-3 on Hulu - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy seasons 1-3 from Amazon Prime Video or stream on Netflix

Better Call Saul: If Ozark is the spiritual successor to Breaking Bad, then chances are you'll love its prequel, Better Call Saul. Charting the early career of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman (née Jimmy McGill) , it's also the work of Vince Gilligan and has no less than five seasons to it's name, so there's plenty of binge-watching potential here.

Watch in the US: Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC

Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC Watch in the UK: Stream all seasons on Netflix or buy from Amazon Prime Video

Desperate Housewives: Bear with us, here. While this might not seem like an obvious choice, there are actually more thematic parallels between Ozark and Desperate Housewives than you might think: both shows feature power struggles aplenty, manipulation galore, and more than the odd murder.

Watch in the US: Stream all 8 seasons exclusively on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream all 8 seasons exclusively on Hulu - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy episodes and seasons from Amazon Prime Video

Billions: Like Ozark, Billions is all about the anti-hero - in this case, cut-throat hedge fund manager Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod. It asks uncomfortable questions of the viewer as to why they're rooting for someone so consumed by power and greed, as Axe engages in a seemingly endless cat-and-mouse game with Paul Giamatti's equally egotistical US attorney, Chuck Rhoades.

Watch in the US: Stream seasons 1-4 with a Prime Video Showtime add-on - FREE 30-day trial available - try a free 7-day fuboTV trial, or go direct through Showtime.

Stream seasons 1-4 with a Prime Video Showtime add-on - FREE 30-day trial available - try a free 7-day fuboTV trial, or go direct through Showtime. Watch in the UK: Stream seasons 1-4 with a NOW TV Entertainment Pass - get a FREE 7-day trial (£8.99 a month normally). Also available on Sky Box Sets/Sky Go.

Breaking Bad: We've already mentioned Breaking Bad once, but no list of the best shows for Ozark fans would be complete without mentioning it in full. It's the plot similarities that are most striking, with both shows depicting the downward spiral of a family man who - desperate for money - embraces a life of crime where the end game is always in sight, yet always just out of reach.

Watch in the US: Buy all seasons from Amazon Prime Video or stream via Netflix

Buy all seasons from Amazon Prime Video or stream via Netflix Watch in the UK: Stream all seasons on Netflix or buy from Amazon Prime Video - available in 4K

How to watch Ozark season 3 from outside your country

Ozark season 3 is ready to be rolled out at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Netflix isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Ozark season 3 online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Ozark from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Ozark season 3 for free?

Yes and no.

In the truest sense, it's a negative, as you need a Netflix subscription to watch Ozark and a Netflix subscription costs money.

However, if you want to see the glass as half-full, one of the best things about Netflix is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the streaming platform has to offer. From just $8.99/£5.99 a month, you get the whole lot - you're not going to find that some shows are included, while others still hold subscribers to ransom like some other unnamed rival services.