How to watch From Cradle to Stage on Paramount Plus free and from anywhere

Award-winning book 'From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars' written by Dave Grohl's mom Virginia, is getting the television treatment. A six-part series lifting the lid on the mother-child relationship of the world's most famous musicians, you can watch From Cradle to Stage online on Paramount Plus - with an enticing free 7-day free trial available now.

With all the humor - and insight - that you'd expect from the Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer, From Cradle to Stage promises to show you a side of your musical heroes that you haven't before had access to.

The series is set to feature Pharrell Williams and Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) among the six celebs - all of whom are listed below - as they sit down with their mothers to tell the Grohls about their upbringings, home lives and what drives them to be successful.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch From Cradle to Stage online - stream every new episode of the unscripted docu-series on Paramount Plus from anywhere.

Also on Paramount Plus: see how to watch Younger season 7

Watch From Cradle to Stage FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

From Cradle to Stage is available to watch on the recently rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service (formerly CBS All Access) in the US. The first episode lands on Thursday, May 6 with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (and his mom!), with the following five episodes being released on a weekly basis each Thursday thereafter. A subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus can be had from just $5.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action (like Champions League live streams) without having to splash out on pricey cable.View Deal

From Cradle to Stage episode guide

May 6: Dan Reynolds (of Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds

May 13: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

May 20: Miranda and Bev Lambert

May 27: Brandi and Teresa Carlile

June 3: Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello

June 10: Geddy Lee (of Rush) and Mary Weinrib

How to watch From Cradle to Stage from abroad

For those of you who are overseas when From Cradle to Stage lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new series on Paramount Plus as you would normally in the US due to regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch From Cradle to Stage online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days