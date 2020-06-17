How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: live stream Premier League football from anywhere now

Villa Park will go down in the history books as the first venue to host a Premier League match following the competition's 2020 Covid-19 shutdown - and expectations are high as the Villains go head-to-head with the Blades tonight. Read on to find out how to get a Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere in the world today.

Home side Villa will hope they can salvage more than a Wikipedia mention this year, though, and will be keen to dig themselves out of the relegation zone over the next few weeks.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United cheat sheet Today's fixture is the first of the 2020 Premier League restart and is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK - where coverage starts at 4.30pm BST ahead of a 6pm kick-off time. For those without Sky, you can watch all 64 of Sky's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - it breaks down to just 40p a match!

If they want to avert a quick-fire return to the Championship, three points in tonight's fixture is crucial, as it represents the Villains game in hand over their similarly struggling rivals.

Fellow Premier League newcomers Sheffield United have a very different target in sight, with Champions League qualification still very much a possibility - especially given Man City's UEFA ban still remains in place action restarts this June.

Blades star John Fleck was on hand to hit a match-winning double as his side secured a 2-0 win over Villa in the reverse fixture back in December, while when Villa last played host to the Blades, it was in a Championship last February - ending in a memorable 3-3 draw.

After this opening fixture, it's a Man City vs Arsenal live stream that beckons next - but first, read on as we explain how to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live streams being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up and use.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football. There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Aston Villa vs Sheffield United.

How to live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in the UK today

Wednesday's first game of the big restart will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Villa vs Sheffield United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the monthly pass is much better value and now down to just £25. It will let you watch all of the 64 Premier League matches Sky will broadcast for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which breaks down to just 40p per game. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: live stream the game in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United game is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though it's currently down to just $20 for the first month, making it even better value. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this big Aston Villa vs Sheffield United restart game, with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Aston Villa vs Sheffield United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST on Thursday, June 18.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live at 5am NZST on the morning of Thursday, June 18. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: live stream the Premier League restart in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Aston Villa vs Sheffield United kicks off just after midnight at 10.30 IST (New Delhi time) late on Wednesday night. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

team news and last matches

The unexpected hiatus has allowed the influential John McGinn to recovery from a serious ankle injury and play a part in Villa's survival battle, with boss Dean Smith likely to start the Scottish midfielder tonight. Wesley and Tom Heaton, however both remain on the sidelines with long-term knee injuries.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is currently blessed with a fully fit a squad at his disposal, and will likely send his side all out for a win which would move his side into fifth place ahead of Manchester United.

Villa will be hoping the break will act as a reset for their worrying pre-lockdown form which saw them lose each of their last five matches in all competitions. Sheffield United will likely go into tonight's game in a confident mood, having lost just two of their previous 13 away league matches this season.