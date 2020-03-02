Home security sale at SimpliSafe: save 20% off all security systems

Secure your home and save money with this limited-time offer from SimpliSafe. Starting today, you can save 20% off any new system and receive a free security camera with your purchase. This promotion ends on March 10, and the discount will be applied at checkout.

SimpliSafe is a well-known home security system that features 24/7 monitoring for your home or business. SimpliSafe allows you to build a system that's tailored to your space and needs, or you can select from several pre-configured security systems. You'll always feel secure with a 24/7 monitoring center that alerts police when your home needs help. There are no contracts with the easy-to-install system that's built to withstand power outages, downed Wi-Fi, cut landlines, and anything else you can think of.



This promotion not only includes 20% off a security system, but you'll also receive a free security camera. The SimpliSafe HD camera alerts you when motion is detected and normally retails for $99.

SimpliSafe Home Security Sale:

Save 20% off any new system and receive a free SimpliSafe camera

For a limited time, you can save 20% off any new SimpliSafe security system. You'll also receive a free security camera with your purchase that normally retails for $99. This offer ends on March 10.

View Deal

You can find more home security sales with the best cheap home security camera deals that are currently available.



You can also shop more smart home deals with the best cheap smart home devices and gadget deals.