Home security systems at SimpliSafe: save 15% off and get a free camera

SimpliSafe's home security system sale allows you to secure your home and save money with this limited-time offer. Starting now through April 21, you can save 15% off any new systems and receive a free SimpliSafe camera.



SimpliSafe is a well-known home security system that features 24/7 monitoring for your home or business. SimpliSafe allows you to build a system that's tailored to your space and needs, or you can select from several pre-configured security systems. You'll always feel secure with a 24/7 monitoring center that alerts police when your home needs help. There are no contracts with the easy-to-install system that's built to withstand power outages, downed Wi-Fi, cut landlines, and anything else you can think of.



This limited-time promotion not only includes 15% off a security system, but you'll also receive a free security camera. The SimpliSafe HD camera alerts you when motion is detected and normally retails for $99. The offer is automatically applied at checkout when you enter your email on the homepage.

SimpliSafe Home Security Sale:

