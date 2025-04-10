The Blink Video Doorbell just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon

Just when we thought Amazon's cheapest video doorbell couldn't get any cheaper, it did. You can get the latest model of the Blink Video Doorbell at Amazon for just $29.99 (was $59.99), which is a whopping 50% off.

The Blink Video Doorbell bundle with the Sync Module 2 is also on sale for $34.99 (was $69.99), which might be worth it for homeowners that want to save and share clips locally instead of paying for a Blink Subscription Plan.

Today's best video doorbell deal

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The Blink Video Doorbell is an excellent entry-level smart doorbell, and it's now even cheaper than our best budget video doorbell – and arguably easier to set up. It lets you answer the door at any time from your smartphone with 1080p HD daytime video, infrared at night, and two-way audio. Even though you can wire it into your home, it comes with batteries that can last up to two years, so you can install it wire-free. The Blink Video Doorbell also comes with a free 30-day trial to the Blink Subscription Plan.

You may not need the Sync Module 2, but pairing it with the Blink Video Doorbell completes what Amazon calls its "Video Doorbell System." We also reviewed both of them together. In our Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 review, we comment on how compact and lightweight they were and how easy they were to install.

As a smart doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell lets you answer the door at any time from your smartphone. It offers 1080p HD video during the day, infrared at night, and two-way audio for easier communication between both parties. Its battery lasts up to two years and its wire-free setup means you don't need to do any complicated wiring, even though you can if you want to.

The Blink Video Doorbell comes with a free 30-day trial for the Blink Subscription Plan, but you've got to pay to keep the full functionality after that. It doesn't matter if you don't want to save and share clips, though. If you buy the Sync Module 2, you can actually mimic the same effect – just get a USB drive to back it up.

If you'd like to browse other options, I'd recommend looking at our best video doorbells. You can also compare Blink vs Ring to help you decide which is the best brand to go for to suit your needs.