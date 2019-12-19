Hit 2020 running with these fantastic cheap Fitbit Versa deals

This time of year is perfect for finding cheap Fitbit Versa deals. As more and more people turn their attention to New Year's resolutions, fitness tracker prices plummet and 2019 is no different. These excellent Fitbit Versa deals can land you a nifty little fitness tracker for far less than you'd usually part with, and span the full Versa range so you can find the perfect wrist piece for you.

Coming in cheapest today is the Fitbit Versa Lite. It's a pared-down version of the fully-fledged Fitbit Versa, but ideal for anyone looking to track their fitness without spending over $100 / £100 and getting bogged down with a set of features they won't use. This cheap fitness tracker doesn't exactly skimp on its offerings either, however. If you choose the slimline Versa Lite, you're getting all the fitness and sleep tracking you'd expect from a Fitbit as well as app and notification integration with your phone, massive four-day battery life, and a swim-proof casing.

The Versa and Versa 2 fitness trackers offer a step up in the range of features on offer, with the slight increase in price tag to match (though you're still getting a great price in these Fitbit Versa deals). If you're in the UK, you can save a little more money and grab the Fitbit Versa on sale - you're not quite getting the latest feature set but you're still getting on-screen workout training, call and text functionality, and music to boot. The Versa 2, on the other hand, offers all this and more on a gorgeous AMOLED screen and Alexa built right into the watch.

Whichever Fitbit Versa deal you pick up this holiday season, you can sleep easy in the knowledge that you're getting one of the strongest fitness trackers out there. Fitbit was there right from the start of the fitness tracker revolution, and continue to hold a strong feature set at a fantastic price over their competitors.

Check out more Christmas sales at Walmart

Check out more Christmas sales at Amazon

Today's best Fitbit Versa deals

Best Fitbit Versa deals US

Fitbit Versa Lite | $159.95 $99.95 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa Lite is the smallest entry in this week's Fitbit Versa deals. You're getting a nifty little fitness tracker for under $100 - with phone notifications and all the exercise and sleep tracking you could ask for from a simple fitness tracker.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | $199.95 $129.95 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa 2 offers everything the Lite edition does and more. You're only paying about $20 extra here, but opening yourself up to a whole host of extra features including on-screen guided exercises, music, voice and text integration all on an AMOLED screen.

View Deal

Best Fitbit Versa deals UK

Fitbit Versa Lite | £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the cheapest ways to start tracking your fitness from your wrist. You're getting all the basic monitoring and analysis you'd expect from a Fitbit but also phone notifications and sleep monitoring. If you're after something with on-screen workouts and music, you'll want to check out the flagship Versa model.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa | £199.99 £127.99 at Amazon

The original Fitbit Versa experience offers everything you'd want from your new fitness tracker as well as guided workouts with step by step instructions on your wrist, music storage and playback, and Fitbit Pay functionality. This is a great £70 discount in the Boxing Day sales.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199.99 £167.38 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 will set you back around £40 extra than the original Fitbite Versa this week, but you're getting some fantastic extra features built in. For starters, Alexa is built straight into the device, but you can also benefit from on-screen guided exercises, music support, and voice and text integration.

View Deal

Still looking for more? We've got all the best Fitbit prices right here on TechRadar, but we're also tracking the very best smartwatch deals around. If you're after more fitness goodies and you're an avid iPhone user, you might also want to check out the best Apple Watch sales around.