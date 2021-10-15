GTA Remastered Trilogy system requirements dash hopes for full remake

The leaks around the GTA Remastered Trilogy are coming in hot like a six-star wanted level as we get closer to a possible announcement by the end of the year, and a new rumor might have given our first look at the GTA Remastered Trilogy system requirements – and they are something to behold for an almost 20-year-old game.

GTA News was the first to pick up on a forum post from leaker alloc8or with the minimum and recommended spec requirements, and if they hold up, they tell us a lot about the game itself.

BREAKING: GTA Trilogy's PC specifications requirements discovered by @alloc8or on @GTANet https://t.co/EcX6YKSq9e pic.twitter.com/gH4SbKWtdfOctober 15, 2021 See more

Here is what the post claimed as the minimum and recommended setup:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU : Intel Core i5-2700K or AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i5-2700K or AMD FX-6300 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Drive Space: 45GB

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i7-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Drive Space: 45GB

Upsampled textures, but not much else?

If anyone was hoping for a full on rebuild in the style of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Resident Evil 2 Remake or Resident Evil 3 Remake, you're likely to be disappointed. The recommended specs are not all that powerful, so even though the game is rumored to be remastered in Unreal Engine 4, it doesn't look like the core gameplay mechanics or character models will have gotten much of a rework.

The amount of RAM recommended does tells us that we could see 4k textures throughout using the original, or even modified 3D models. That would fit within the limits of the processor and graphics cards, which don't even approach Nvidia GTX 1050 territory.

Likewise, the processor requirements don't suggest a whole new physics system with more complex damage or effects calculations. And, needless to say, while we might get some advanced dynamic lighting, we definitely aren't looking at ray-traced graphics here.

Still, these games are some of the most beloved of the PS2 gaming era, so it wouldn't surprise us if players of a certain age throw themselves back into the new remasters to relive their some of their favorite gaming moments all over again.