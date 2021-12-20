Grab these cheap AirPods Pro rivals in last-minute wireless earbuds deal

If you're on the hunt for a last-minute gift for the music lover in your life, these excellent true wireless earbuds deals from Amazon could be just the ticket.

US buyers can get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro for $89.99, down from their usual price of $129.99. That's a saving of $40, and it brings the earbuds within $10 of their lowest price.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed the price of the Liberty Air 2 Pro from £129.99 to £69.99, saving you £60 and bringing them down to their lowest ever price. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

These wireless earbuds could make a great cheaper alternative to models like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4, coming with active noise cancellation and up to 26 hours of battery life.

Today's best true wireless earbuds deal

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Love the AirPods Pro but hate the price? These earbuds come with many of the same specs, including active noise cancellation, but they're less than half the price. They also support hi-res audio and the accompanying app allows you to tune the sound to your ears exactly.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: £129.99 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: £129.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - These true wireless earbuds offer superb specs for the discounted price, packing targeted noise cancellation and great overall sound quality. Seven hours of battery life on a single charge isn't too shabby, either.

While we haven't tested the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro for ourselves, we were very impressed with their predecessors, which we awarded four out of five stars in our review.

The second-gen version of the true wireless earbuds come with three modes of active noise cancellation, targeted for different situations: Indoor, Outdoor, and Transport.

Unlike the much pricier AirPods Pro, the Liberty Air 2 Pro feature support for the LDAC codec, which means you can enjoy hi-res audio files that will reveal more detail in your music. And, the accompanying app allows you to map your listening profile to create personalized EQ settings - so these buds' audio performance should be perfectly tailored to your ears.

Anker says the earbuds are good for seven hours of playback with active noise cancellation turned off, and six hours with ANC turned on, with another 21 hours of charge in the case. That’s slightly better than the AirPods Pro (which averages around 4.5 hours per charge) but of course we’ve yet to put that number to the test ourselves.

With this deal, Anker's earbuds are less than half the price of the AirPods Pro, so they could make a great alternative if you're on a strict budget - as well as making a great gift.

Not in the US or UK? We've rounded up the best Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro deals in your region below: