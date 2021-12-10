Grab these air fryers for (almost) the same price as on Black Friday

Amazon has slashed 38% off the price of the Proscenic T21 air fryer in the US, reducing it from $129.99 to just $79.99 . That just 99 cents more expensive than the lowest price we recently saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , making it great value. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

The best air fryers offer a healthier alternative to deep-frying while still producing food with a crisp, crunchy exterior. They use hot air rather than vast amounts of oil – in this case, Proscenic says the air fryer requires 80% less oil than deep frying. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome.

Proscenic T21 air fryer: $129.99 Proscenic T21 air fryer: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has knocked 38% off the cost of this air fryer, which can also roast, bake, and broil - note that you’ll need to check the Coupon box found directly below the price. This is almost the same price that we saw for this air fryer on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so even though the biggest sales days of the year are behind us, there are still some good savings to be had.

The Proscenic T21 air fryer has a 5.8-quart capacity, which should be enough to feed up to five people. During our review, we used just 1tbsp of oil when making a 1.1lb batch of fries, and we were impressed at how evenly browned and crisp the fries were. The air fryer also has Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can use your smartphone to start the appliance cooking, or browse over 100 recipes if you want inspiration on what to cook.

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer: $139.99 Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer: $139.99 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40.04 - You can also save 28% on this air fryer from Instant, the brand behind Instant Pots, the range of multi-cookers that has achieved cult status. While the discount on this air fryer, which has a pull-down door and light so you can see your food cooking, isn’t as low as the savings we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s only $10 more expensive, so it’s still great value.

In addition to air frying, the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer can be used for rotisserie cooking, toasting and as a convection oven. The pull-down door design means you can place food on the shelf rather than having to add it to a basket, which means you can cook larger capacities. However, it's bulkier than many air fryers, and will take up more space on a countertop.

