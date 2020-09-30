Google Pixel 5 release date, price, news and features

Google Pixel 5 (two phones on left) and Pixel 4a 5G (two phones on right)

The Google Pixel 5 is official, and we've learned all about the newest flagship phone from the marker of Android at the company's own Launch Night In livestream event.

Google revealed the new Pixel 5 alongside the Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Nest Audio and Chromecast with Google TV.

Below we'll run you through all the key details we know about the Google Pixel 5 so far including how much it'll cost, what it'll look like and what specs you can expect for your money.

Cut to the chase

What is Google Pixel 5? Google's latest flagship smartphone

Google's latest flagship smartphone When is it out? October 15

October 15 How much does it cost? $699 / £599 / AU$1,079

The Google Pixel 5 costs $699 / £599 / AU$1,079. Google has confirmed the phone is coming to the US, UK and Australia, and you can pre-order the phone now directly from Google's web store.

The Google Pixel 5 will be available in the US on October 15. An exact release date for other markets has yet to be revealed, but when we tried to purchase one from the Google Store it said we would get it on October 16.

Google Pixel 5 design and display

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Google) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 5 design is what you can see below. The phone comes in two colors with odd names. Those are Sorta Sage (a green color) and Just Black (that's just black).

The phone is IPX8 water resistant, which should mean you're able to submerge this device in water for up to half an hour.

The phone comes with a 6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. That's 432 pixels per inch. It's an always-on display, and it's an OLED panel.

Google has included 90Hz tech here, so the screen refresh rate will be better than on previous Google phones. That said, this isn't as good as some top-end handsets that feature 120Hz and the newly announced Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro even features a 144Hz refresh rate.

There's a USB-C port at the bottom of the phone, but there's no 3.5mm headphone jack here. The phone also comes with stereo speakers as well, but there's no 3.5mm audio jack included in the box.

Google Pixel 5 camera

Image 1 of 2 The Google Pixel 5 (Image credit: Google) Image 2 of 2 We think this may be the Google Pixel 4a 5G (Image credit: Google)

For the Pixel 5's camera, you can expect the same as the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4a. It features a 12.2MP dual-pixel shooter with 1.4 μm pixel width. There's also a 16MP ultra-wide shooter as well.

We've found this camera to do fantastically in our reviews of those older phones, so we're hoping for a similar result here. On the front of the phone you'll find an 8MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 5 specs and performance

(Image credit: Google)

Unlike previous Pixel flagships, the Pixel 5 doesn't feature the top-end chipset you'd expect. Instead, the company has opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which won't be as powerful as the chipset you find in phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

That said, the phones we've seen running this chipset has been powerful enough for everyday tasks so we hope it's a similar situation for the Pixel 5 when we're able to try the phone out.

There's 8GB of RAM on the phone, and 128GB of storage. We've yet to learn if you'll be able to extend that storage with a microSD card, but it doesn't seem like you'll be able to.

There's a 4,080mAh battery inside the phone, and the company has included wireless charging as well. It includes a feature called Battery Share, which allows you to recharge other devices using your phone's battery.

Google claims the phone will last a full day from a single charge, and we'll be sure to put that to the test in our full review. The Google Pixel 4's battery life wasn't impressive, so we're hoping Google has changed that here.

(Image credit: Google)

You'll get 5G connectivity here on the Pixel 5 as well, but be warned that you'll need to have a contract that's capable and live in area with 5G connectivity to make the most of that.

The Google Pixel 5 comes with Android 11 running straight away out of the box, which is the company's latest version of its operating system. Expect this device to get solid updates over the next few years at least.