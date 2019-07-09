Google Pixel 4 XL renders give us a clear look at its big bezel

One of the more disappointing rumored aspects of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is a full bezel at the top of the screen, and now we’ve had our clearest look yet at how that might look thanks to some high-quality leaked Google Pixel 4 XL renders.
Shared by @OnLeaks (a reliable leaker) on behalf of PriceBaba, the renders show the aforementioned bezel at the top of the screen, along with a much smaller chin at the bottom.
The top bezel does at least seem to be put to fairly good use though, as you can see both a dual-lens camera and two other unknown sensors housed in it.
The screen itself meanwhile is apparently around 6.25 inches, while the overall dimensions of the Pixel 4 XL are said to be 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm, rising to 9.3mm at the camera bump on the back. Speaking of the rear camera, that looks to be a triple-lens one, housed in a square block.
The rest of the back as shown here sports a fairly plain glass design, while other aspects shown in the renders include power and volume keys on the right edge, and a USB-C port on the bottom one, flanked by two speaker grilles. That means this year’s model probably won’t have front-facing speakers.
The report also points to a high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM. As with any leak we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but it all lines up with things we’ve seen and heard before, including a tease from Google itself, which showed off part of the standard Pixel 4.
So we now have a fairly good idea of what to expect from Google’s upcoming flagships, but it might be a while before much is confirmed, as the range is unlikely to land before October.
