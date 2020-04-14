Google Home sale at Best Buy: deals on the Google Home, Home Mini and Nest Hub

Best Buy's Google Home sale has incredible deals on Google's line of smart speakers, which include up to 50% off on the best-selling Google Home, Home Mini, and Nest Hub.



The tiny but mighty Google Home Mini is on sale for just $29.99, and the standard-sized Google Home has come down to only $49.99 from $99.99. If you'd like a smart speaker with a screen, Best Buy has the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99.99, and if you're looking for a bundle deal, you can get the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale for just $45.



All of the devices are powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to ask questions, get the news, check the weather, and more. You can also play music from popular services like Spotify and YouTube music and control other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

The best Google Home deals:

Google Home Mini: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

The perfect introduction to the world of smart speakers for a super low price, Best Buy has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $29.99. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Google Home Smart Speaker: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

This larger version has a louder speaker and the audio range is a bit more nuanced than the Mini. If you're going to play a lot of music, it's worth spending a bit more on this version. The Google Home Speaker is currently 50% off at Best Buy.

Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub on for $100 at Best Buy. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $55 $45 at Best Buy

Get the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale at Best Buy for $45. The starter kit that includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb so you can control your lights with your voice.

