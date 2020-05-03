The Google Home smart speaker hits lowest price ever at Best Buy

Starting today, Best Buy is slashing the price on Google's best-selling smart home devices, which includes an incredible deal on the first-generation Google Home smart speaker.



For a limited time, you can get the Google-Assistant powered speaker on sale for just $29.99. That's a massive $70 discount and the lowest price we've found for the top-rated Google Home.



If you'd like a smart speaker with a screen, Best Buy also has the Google Nest Hub on sale for $79.99, and if you're looking for a bundle deal, you can get the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale for just $35.



All of the devices are powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to ask questions, get the news, check the weather, and more. You can also play music from popular services like Spotify and YouTube music and control other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

The best Google Home deals:

Google Home Smart Speaker: $99.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Google Home speaker on sale for just $29.99. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker that produces powerful audio and powered by the Google Assistant.

Google Home Mini: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a more compact speaker, Best Buy has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $29.99. The smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the Google Nest Hub. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $55 $35 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale for $35. The starter kit that includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb so you can control your lights with your voice.

