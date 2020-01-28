Google deal alert at Best Buy: buy one Google Nest Hub and get another for free

Stock up on the best-selling Google device at a record-low price from Best Buy. For a limited time, you can buy one Google Nest Hub and get another for free. The smart home display normally retails for $129, but with this deal, you're getting two for $100.



The Google Nest Hub is a 7-inch smart home display that has the Google Assistant built-in. This allows you to ask questions, set reminders, play music, watch videos, and more completely hands-free. The Nest Hub is also compatible with other smart home devices so you can adjust your lights, set the temperature, and turn on your TV - all with the command of your voice. You can also use the display as a digital photo frame and ask Google to show any picture or album you've ever taken in Google photos.



As we mentioned above, the Google Nest Hub normally retails for $129, so with this offer, you're saving a whopping $159.99 for both smart home displays. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Google Device on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Google Nest Hub: $259.95 $99 at Best Buy

