Going fast - Apple iPad Pro 11 now just $699 in quick-fire deal at Amazon

The stunning new 2021 Apple iPad Pro 11 is just $699 (was $799) at Amazon thanks to a surprise post-Black Friday iPad deal from the retailer.

This price is a match for the lowest yet and a whopping $50 cheaper than the discount we saw over Black Friday. In fact, we haven't seen a price cut this deep since early November - which is actually the only time this excellent tablet has seen such a decent discount.

Note, delivery estimates are currently early January so you won't get this one before Christmas - bear that in mind if you were thinking about gifting this one. It also goes without saying that the delivery date is only going to get longer from here. We'd definitely snap this one up quickly if you're interested as it's easily one of the rarer iPad deals out there right now.

And, while pricey, we definitely recommend the Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021) if you're looking for a truly powerful tablet. Not only does this gorgeous slate now feature a 120Hz display (finally), but the M1 chip inside affords it a monstrous amount of heft for nearly any task you can throw at it. For design work, it's absolutely fantastic, although it's probably overkill for casual applications unless you're looking for a truly premium experience.

Outside the US? Check out today's best iPad deals in your region just below.

Apple iPad Pro 11 deals at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021): $799 Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021): $799 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The new Apple iPad Pro 11 is back down to its cheapest price ever at Amazon today - a deal not seen since early November. Yep, today's price is actually cheaper than on Black Friday and easily one of the best opportunities yet to get a hefty price cut on this exceptionally powerful tablet. Note, current delivery estimates are January, so order soon unless you want to wait even longer.

Looking for a cheaper model? No worries, we've got plenty more options in our weekly best iPad deals roundup.