Get Virgin's M250 Fibre Broadband (264Mbps) for £30pm with no upfront cost

If you’re in the market for a new broadband deal, then this offer from Virgin may be of interest. Right now, you can get Virgin's 250Mb Broadband package for only £30 per month for 18 months (opens in new tab). There are also no upfront costs or setup costs.

With this package, you can enjoy life in the fast lane. Virgin's 250Mb broadband offering is known for its ultrafast downloads, and the extra broadband power will be more than enough for video calls, TV streaming and online gaming.

If you have multiple screens and devices scattered around the house, and several members of your family are often online at the same time, this ultrafast speed will be more than enough for your needs.

OUR VIRGIN BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) Virgin M250 Fibre Broadband (264Mb) | £30 p/m | no upfront costs | 18-month contract (opens in new tab)

This Virgin Media deal gives you an average download speed of 264Mbps, which is more than enough for busy households where multiple family members are watching UHD TV or streaming at once. This deal costs £30 per month for 18 months and it comes without any setup fees. Current O2 customers can also enquire about free speed boosts and extra mobile data.

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK’s biggest broadband providers. It's easy to see why, too. After all, the company is well-known for its fast speeds, reliable connections and introductory offers.

If you live in a property where there’s a high demand for downloads, streaming or online gaming, then Virgin Media is a top choice. This reliable provider will ensure that you can stay connected without any interruptions and don't encounter problems with lag and buffering.

Subject to network coverage, our research has also found that Virgin Media is one of the simplest and quickest broadbands to set up - with this deal, installation is also completely free.

Virgin Media offers some of the best broadband deals on the market. However, many of these are geared towards new customers. For example, although the deal we've discussed here is good value at £30 per month for 18 months, it rises sharply to £50 when the contract ends. As a result, as soon as your Virgin Media contract comes to a close, we recommend that you shop around for a new deal.

What other broadband options are available with Virgin Media?

As one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers, Virgin Media has a variety of other packages available, including those with add-ons and bundles. Virgin Media's different broadband options include deals with different download speeds and contract lengths, as well as options that include TV packages.

Our latest guide to all of Virgin’s broadband deals covers all of these in full, so take a look today and see what's available.

Loading...