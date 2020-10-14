Get the Motorola Edge flagship for under $500 with this Amazon Prime Day deal

While the Motorola Edge was already a value buy, offering good specs and a great display at a discount on its pricey sibling, the Motorola Edge Plus, the phone gets even cheaper with this Amazon Prime Day discount that knocks $200 off the sticker price. (Not in the US? Check below for the best Motorola Edge deals in your region.)

We really enjoyed the Motorola Edge Plus, but the lower-priced Motorola Edge hit a sweet spot on cost and features. It packs a Snapdragon 765 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage – enough for any user browsing or gaming on the go.

It’s the OLED display that makes the Motorola Edge shine for us, as the titular waterfall effect adds class to a sharp Full HD plus (2340 x 1080) resolution screen. It’s large, too, at 6.7 inches, and has an in-screen fingerprint sensor to boot.

The rest of the phone is no slouch, with a 4,500mAh battery, triple rear camera (main, telephoto, ultrawide, and time-of-flight depth sensor) capable of recording 4K video at 30fps, and 25MP selfie camera. Best of all, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you’re looking for a top Android phone that’s even cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, here’s the deal we’ve found:

Motorola Edge (256GB, black): $699 $495 on Amazon

Pick up the Motorola Edge at a serious discount with this Amazon Prime Day deal. With a triple rear camera (main, ultrawide, telephoto, and ToF depth), flagship specs, and oversized 6.7-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, this deal brings a good phone at a great price.View Deal

Other Motorola Edge deals

If you're not in the US or simply want a different deal, here's the best we've found in your region:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.