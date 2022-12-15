Get a Three 5G Hub with unlimited data for £10 per month

Are you looking for a new 5G home broadband deal? Right now, you can get Three's 5G Hub with unlimited data for only £10 per month for the first six months (opens in new tab). Then, for the remainder of the 24-month contract, you'll pay £20 per month.

With this deal, you get as much data as you'll ever need. Plus, you'll also get super fast average download speeds of 150Mbps. This means you can browse, download, email and play without ever worrying about going over your data allowance. You also receive a 30-day money back guarantee, in case you're not fully satisfied with your purchase.

Whether or not this deal is right for you will largely depend on whether you live in an area where 5G is currently available. However, you can check this on the Three website before you make your purchase.

You should also be aware that 5G broadband deals are different to traditional broadband deals, as they work with SIM cards rather than fibre optic cables.

If you're unclear on exactly what 5G home broadband deals involve, then take a look at our explainer guide, which also details the best 5G home broadband deals available right now. If you're also unsure whether 5G is the right option for your home (or if it's unavailable in your area), take a look at our other top broadband deals instead.

OUR THREE 5G BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) Three 5G Hub | 150Mbps download speeds | £10 per month for 6 months, then £20 per month | Unlimited data | 24-month contract (opens in new tab)

With this 5G home broadband deal from Three, you receive the company's 5G Hub for only £10 per month for the first six months. For the remainder of the contract, you then pay £20 per month. With this deal, you get unlimited data, super fast 150Mbps download speeds and a 30-day money back guarantee. You also receive next day delivery if you order before 8pm. However, you should be aware that this 5G home broadband deal will only be suitable for you if you live in an area where the 5G rollout has already taken place.

Why choose Three for 5G home broadband?

As we explain in our 5G home broadband guide, Three is considered to be the market leader in this area. After all, the company provides super fast speeds, truly unlimited data and 4K streaming capability. We also like the fact that the company offers a 30-day money back guarantee and provides next day delivery if you order before 8pm.

Thanks to the 150Mbps download speeds you receive with Three's 5G home broadband package, you'll be able to download movies in an instant. Plus, Three's data is always truly unlimited, so there's no need to worry about caps.

If you like this deal but don't want to make a 24-month commitment, then Three also offers one-month rolling contracts. However, you should be aware that these are more expensive.

What is 5G home broadband and is it right for me?

5G home broadband allows you to receive ultrafast broadband speeds without the need for a landline or any fibre optic cables. Rather than relying on these cables, 5G home broadband options instead harness the power of 5G mobile signals.

As a result, when you purchase 5G broadband, you receive a Wi-Fi router that contains a 5G SIM card. When it's plugged in, this router then sends out a Wi-Fi signal that all of your devices can connect to. As there are no cables, there's also no need for an engineer to visit. This means you can set up your broadband yourself in only a couple of minutes.

However, although 5G broadband provides an attractive alternative to fixed-line connections for many people, it isn't right for everyone. This is because 5G still isn't that widely available right now and coverage remains limited outside towns and cities.

The easiest way to tell whether a 5G broadband solution is right for you is to check coverage in your area. If you live in a location with good 5G coverage, then 5G broadband might be a viable solution for you. If your coverage is patchy or 5G isn't yet available, then you have your answer.

Loading...