Get a great deal on this Shark Stratos vacuum ahead of Black Friday

We're still a couple of weeks out from the Black Friday deals bonanza, but plenty of deals are already up for grabs ahead of Black Friday proper – and if you're after an early Black Friday vacuum cleaner deal (opens in new tab) right now, then you're in luck.

Although this isn't officially one of the best Black Friday deals, you can pick up one of the latest vacuum cleaners from the Shark range, the Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum, at a big saving on the usual price.

The vacuum is available for just $299.99 at the official Shark store – that's a saving of $120 on the usual price of $429.99. And to sweeten the deal, even more, Shark is throwing in a free under-appliance wand worth $35 in addition to the suite of tools that come with the vacuum as standard. Note that you'll need to enter the promo code STRATOS130 at the checkout to secure this excellent deal.

Shark vacuums regularly feature on our lists of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), so you can be confident that you're getting a great appliance as well as saving money.

Today's best early Black Friday Shark deal

(opens in new tab) Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum: $429.99 $299.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save $120 – Not only are you saving an incredible $120 on this upright vacuum cleaner, but Shark is also including an under-appliance wand (worth $35) for free, which will make vacuuming under furniture a lot easier. We're big fans of this upright vacuum, which has a big 1.3-litre bin, so you're not going to have to keep emptying it after every room clean. Don't forget to enter code STRATOS130 at checkout.

More early Black Friday Shark vacuum deals

(opens in new tab) Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ, DuoClean PowerFins HairPro $499.99 $449.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – The bestselling Shark Stratos Cordless is an even more tempting purchase with $50 off the price. We were big fans of the suction, flexible wand and Clean Sense IQ in our review (opens in new tab), and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. We're not sure if it'll be discounted any more that this around Black Friday, but at $50 off and with free shipping this is a prety good deal.

(opens in new tab) Shark Stratos UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum $299.99 $269.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – if you're unsure whether to go cordless or get a stick vacuum, this deal can take care of that. You keep the power of an upright and the ability to store it standing, while not having the full weight of an upright cleaner to push around – and with $40 it's going to be a little lighter on the wallet too.

The Shark Stratos Upright vacuum has a large dust bin, and boast Shark's latest vacuum tech, including the Duo Clean Floorhead with Anti Hair Wrap Tech, Powered Lift-Away and Odor Neutralizer Technology – essentially this is a nice-smelling plug that slots in to the floorhead to stop bad odours building up inside the vacuum.

The Shark Stratos Cordless, meanwhile, features Shark's Clean Sense IQ technology, which is one of the many features that helped it earn top spot on our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. This detects the type of floor your cleaning, and the amount of dirt, dust and debris on the floor, and automatically adjusts the suction power for the ultimate clean.

With prices being slashed ahead of Black Friday, now is a good time to start seriously looking for a new vacuum cleaner if you need one – savings of up to $120 don't come around often, especially on Shark vacuums.

