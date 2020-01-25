Garmin fitness trackers up to 60% off in massive sale this weekend

We're pulling into the end of January now, so if you haven't picked up your cheap fitness tracker yet now's the time to do so! The first month of the year is well known for its fitness tracker deals, with so many New Years resolutions requiring a tech treat to get started with. That trend continues this weekend, with a whole haul of Garmin fitness tracker deals to get you up and out in 2020.

Savings abound on everything from the cheap and simple Garmin Vivosmart 3 for just $52.99 all the way to the Forerunner 935 with $136 off at $363.21 this weekend. Such is the range of Garmin fitness tracker deals on offer right now, you can pretty much pick up a cheap smartwatch for whatever you need. Whether you're just picking up a simple tracker for steps and heart rate monitoring or you're after something a bit more complicated, with added navigational systems and onscreen training.

We've found excellent Garmin deals on the Vivosport series as well as the popular Forerunner models with the cheapest Forerunner 35 coming in at $99 right now. There's even an excellent price tag on the rugged Garmin Instinct model - a perfect smartwatch for adventurers holding a $100 discount right now, bringing it down to $199.

We've rounded up all the latest Garmin fitness tracker deals for you right here so you can find out which cheap smartwatch you'd like to pick up this weekend.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Garmin fitness tracker prices in your region.

Garmin Vivosmart 3 fitness tracker - small / medium, purple | $139.99 $52.99 at Walmart

Coming in cheapest today is this Garmin Vivosmart 3 fitness tracker deal from Walmart. You're saving $87 on the simple, easy to use activity tracker - a fantastic 62% off the original price. The Vivosmart 3 is a slimline tracker with a small screen displaying stats, notifications, and monitoring tools in a discrete shell.

View Deal

Garmin Vivofit 3 fitness tracker - regular fit, black | $99.99 $59.99 at Walmart

The Vivofit 3 kicks things up a notch despite having a relatively similar form factor to the Vivosmart. The Vivofit 3 not only monitors your exercise and fitness levels while you're working out, but it also detects whether you're walking, running, biking or swimming. Plus, it'll even detect when you're not moving at all - giving you a gentle nudge after a certain amount of inactivity.

View Deal

Garmin Vivosmart HR Plus fitness tracker - regular fit, black | $128.52 $85.68 at Walmart

With an always-on display, the Garmin Vivosmart HR Plus offers a fantastic workout companion capable of tracking your exercise and applying GPS navigation to your walks and jogs. Plus, you can control your music and receive notifications once you pair your fitness tracker to your smartphone.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness tracker - black | $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you're after a larger screen on your fitness tracker but you're not fussed about some of the more expensive features, this Garmin Forerunner 35 should do the trick. You're getting all the usual fitness tracking features with built in GPS and a high resolution 0.93 x 0.93-inch display.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235 fitness tracker - black | $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Swapping the square display for the more conventional circular watch screen, this Garmin Forerunner 235 fitness tracker deal comes in $100 cheaper this weekend. On top of fitness tracking capabilities, you're also getting a range of smart features allowing you to calculate run times for a certain distance and download extra training programs.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 fitness tracker | $249.99 $129.82 at Amazon

The Vivoactive 3 brings Garmin Pay to the fitness tracker party along with a range of personalization features and preloaded training programs. The Vivoactive 3 offers that perfect halfway point between a fitness tracker and smartwatch that makes it supremely capable for either use case.

View Deal

Garmin Instinct fitness tracker | $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

This Garmin Instinct fitness tracker deal brings the price of the outdoor-oriented smartwatch down below $200 this week. With a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter as well as access to three global navigational systems, this is a fitness tracker designed for the adventurer, especially considering it comes with an impressive 14 days of battery life.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 fitness tracker - black | $499.99 $363.21 at Amazon

Usually $500, this Garmin Forerunner 935 is available for just $363 this week at Amazon. That's a fantastic price on the premium fitness tracker that works to evaluate your training performance and let you know when you're pushing yourself too hard or not enough, on top of a range of high quality fitness tracking features.

View Deal

Fancy more Garmin fitness tracker sales? We're keeping tabs on the best prices right here on TechRadar. If you fancy something that works better with your iPhone, you might also want to check out these Apple Watch prices and even cheaper refurbished Apple Watch deals. Or, check out our selection of the best fitness trackers out there.