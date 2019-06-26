Garmin Fenix 5 gets price drop... but you should hold off until Prime Day

Ahead of the glut of Amazon Prime Day deals, we're already seeing some drops in the price of some good pieces of tech - but this one has our spidey senses tingling.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a robust and powerful running watch, and perfect for the multisport lover (who doesn't need Spotify on board - that's reserved for the newer Garmin Fenix 5 Plus) and it's down to £349 on Amazon UK.

However, that's not the cheapest we've seen it around - John Lewis recently plunged the price down to £299.99, which is an incredible deal for the wrist-based activity tracker.

With that in mind, we'd be tempted to wait until Prime Day (which begins on July 15 and runs for 48 hours, if you've not noticed) as it's often wearables that get big discounts during this time.

Given Amazon has previously had the Garmin Fenix 5 price as low as £299.99 as well, we know the retailer can go that low for the watch - and it could be a prime* candidate for a drop too.

(Image credit: Garmin) Garmin Fenix 5 - down to £349.99 from £400

While we're telling you that waiting a couple of weeks is a good idea, you're getting a lot of watch here - it was previously one of our top picks for a running watch, and while others have come in, this is still a great buy. If you find the lower price palatable, then snap it up - it's a great buy.View Deal

If you want to see the latest prices on a huge range of devices, we've got you covered for smartphones, broadband, laptops, gaming consoles, smart home tech, and more. Check out our full range of deals pages and buying guides.

*Look, we're sorry. This wasn't even meant as a pun. But by leaving it in and writing this note, we're acknowledging it and going with it to ease the pain of modern living. Bringing a modicum of joy** into your lives.

**Although the pun was so bad that it probably brought you no joy.