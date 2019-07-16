The Garmin Fenix 5 is the lowest price ever with this Amazon Prime Day deal

After significant sales in the weeks leading up to Amazon Prime Day, we've now seen the best price ever for the Garmin Fenix 5 on the actual day. If you've been looking to get one, now would be a great opportunity.

You can now pick up the Fenix 5 for £284.99 in the UK from Amazon, which is another £15 off the price we’ve seen trickling around in recent months.

If you’ve got a more slender wrist, the Garmin Fenix 5S is the one for you with an even better Prime Day deal dropping down to £279.99.

Thinking about the same thing in the US? Well, good news: there are deals to be had there too, with the Garmin Fenix 5 is just $349.99.

These watches offer a huge range of features, including tracking all manner of things that you might want (running, cycling, gym work, swimming) and some you probably didn’t know you needed (parachuting, boating and something called 'Tactical' that we're yet to work out).

With large, clear displays and the ability to offer advanced performance metrics, these truly are watches for the fitness fan that wants to know everything about their efforts - and also see if they’re stressed, sleeping well and getting fitter.

As you can imagine, all those features are on there as well - combined with connectivity to your phone to let the devices operate as smartwatches too.

Want to spend more... or less?

To add a little more magic to the mix, there’s the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus, which costs a little more at £389 (although still a 35% saving) and that brings Spotify to your Bluetooth buds without the need for a phone, as well as mapping on the go to help you get, you know, less lost.

For those that want to spend a little less, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is the watch that first brought triathlon features to a slimmer design - we’ve been fans of this model at TechRadar for a while (not least because of the ice blue color that can adorn your wrist).

That’s down to just £159.99 now over at Amazon, and well worth a look if you want a powerful watch for the pool or road.

It lacks the stress tracking and other more advanced features of the Fenix range, but then again for a lot less money - and when you’re ragging yourself hard down a towpath, the last thing you’re going to be worried about is stress levels…

When you say 'premium smartwatch' the Garmin Fenix 5 is what we think of, with so many features like maps and multi-sport support. It's at its lowest price ever right now, so make sure to check it out if you want a premium wearable.

In the US you'll be able to get the watch for just $350, which is also the cheapest we've ever seen it - meaning you'll always be getting a discount on this powerful wrist-mate.

The Garmin Fenix 5S is a slightly improved version of the base Fenix 5, and that means it's great for a variety of sports and functions, however you want to use it. It's not seeing the biggest discount right now, but this is still the cheapest we've seen it on Amazon.

We loved this multi-sports watch when we reviewed it. With three-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter for navigation, plus three satellite systems, it's the perfect choice for exploring off the beaten track. Our only reservation was its price, but there's a huge £110 off for Prime Day.

This is a fantastic running and triathlon watch, and one of Garmin's best wearables right now. It was on sale from its £299.99 RRP before Prime Day, so right now it's almost at half its original price, which is excellent for the fitness fanatics out there.

Will we see these deals in the US? We're not sure yet, but we'll keep our tired eyes peeled to see if they happen to spring up for the same level of discount.