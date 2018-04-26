Garmin Approach S10 puts 41,000 golf courses on your wrist at a low price

Garmin has just announced the Approach S10, a golf watch that comes pre-loaded with maps for over 41,000 courses worldwide.

For each of those courses you can see the exact distance to the front, middle and back of the green on each hole, as well as the distances to hazards, doglegs and layups, and you shouldn’t have to squint to do so, as the Garmin Approach S10 also has a 1.3-inch screen that’s apparently high resolution and readable in direct sunlight.

It comes packing GPS, which allows it to automatically detect what course and hole you’re on, so there’s no need to manually select them, and it allows you to enter your score on the watch.

Water-resistant and cheap

You can play in the rain or take the Approach S10 into the shower, as it’s waterproof to 5ATM, and after each round of golf it will show the distance traveled, time played and score, as well as allowing you to upload your stats to the Garmin Golf app’s weekly leaderboard.

Garmin claims the Approach S10 is comfortable and lightweight, and that it should get you 12 hours of battery life when using GPS mode.

It’s not out yet but will be launching sometime in quarter 2 (April-June) for £139.99 (around $195/AU$255). That makes it one of Garmin’s cheapest golf watches, undercutting even the Garmin Approach X10 – an entry-level wearable with a similar set of features.