TechRadar Tip Off: Razer DeathAdder 2013 Gaming Mouse and $50 Steam Card

Thought Black Friday was the best day for deals in gaming? It's not. In case you haven't heard, the biggest sale in gaming is going on right now on Steam, and Best Buy is raising the ante with its deal of the day.

Today Best Buy has the Razer DeathAdder 2013 (a $70 mouse by itself) on sale today with a $50 Valve Steam Wallet Card for $69.99. Sporting five programmable buttons and a 6400 dpi sensor, the DeathAdder is currently the staple mouse in MLG.

Don't believe it's the best gaming mouse around? Look at the 127 five-star customer reviews.

You can buy the mouse for $70 and get $50 free or pay for the Steam Wallet Card you had already planned on purchasing and get the Razer DeathAdder for $19.99. Either way you cut it this is one killer deal.

Skylanders Swap Force Starter Pack

Looking for something a little more kid-friendly? Don't worry; Best Buy's got you covered.

Today they've got Skylanders: Swap Force starter sets for PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii and Nintendo 3DS on sale for $34.99.

The starter set includes one Portal of Power, three swappable figures, a poster, stickers, and trading cards, and the game itself all for 45% off the regular price.