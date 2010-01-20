Sony confirms launch for 'PS3 Arc'

Sony has confirmed PlayStation 3 motion control will be launching later this autumn, with some gamers disappointed that the rumoured-to-be-called 'PS3 Arc' will not make a spring/Easter launch.

The launch of Sony's new motion controller coincides with the planned launch of Microsoft's Project Natal motion control tech, so it is already shaping up to be an interesting Christmas in 2010 (or, if you work in the games industry, an 'interesting Q4').

Sony promises an "extensive line-up" of motion-controlled games to coincide with the launch.

Hirai on Motion

"We have decided to release the Motion Controller in fall 2010 when we will be able to offer an exciting and varied line-up of software titles that will deliver the new entertainment experience to PS3 users," said Kaz Hirai, President and Group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment.

Hirai added: "We will continue to work to have a comprehensive portfolio of attractive and innovative games for the Motion Controller, not only from SCE Worldwide Studios but also from the third-party developers and publishers, whom we have been working closely with.

"We look forward to soon unveiling the exciting software line-up that further expand and define the PS3 platform as the ultimate entertainment system for the home."

