Nintendo Wii U's UK launch lineup announced

The Nintendo Wii U is landing in the UK on November 30 and the family-friendly gaming giant has just announced what games will be available from the off.
The UK lineup is 24 games strong, featuring hardcore titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Mass Effect 3, as well as more family-orientated fare like Ben 10: Omniverse and Game Party Champions.
There's a brand new Mario game, of course - New Super Mario Bros U - and the near-obligatory FIFA 13.
- Read about the new Wii Mini
Full lineup
The full launch lineup is below – although there'll be more games available in the Nintendo eShop if none of these take your fancy.
Still not sure whether or not to bother with Nintendo's funny tablet-toting console? Check out our Wii U review for the full low-down.
Funky Barn
Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
Skylanders Giants
Transformers Prime
Disney Epic Mickey 2. The Power Of Two
FIFA 13
Mass Effect 3: Special Edition
Ben 10: Omniverse
Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade
Tank! Tank! Tank!
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Nintendo Land
New Super Mario Bros. U
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Warriors Orochi 3 Hyper
Darksiders 2
Assassin's Creed 3
Just Dance 4
Rabbids Land
Sports Connection
Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2013
ZombiU
Batman: Arkham City Armoured Edition
Game Party Champions