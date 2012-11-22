Nintendo Wii U's UK launch lineup announced

The Nintendo Wii U is landing in the UK on November 30 and the family-friendly gaming giant has just announced what games will be available from the off.

The UK lineup is 24 games strong, featuring hardcore titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Mass Effect 3, as well as more family-orientated fare like Ben 10: Omniverse and Game Party Champions.

There's a brand new Mario game, of course - New Super Mario Bros U - and the near-obligatory FIFA 13.

Full lineup

The full launch lineup is below – although there'll be more games available in the Nintendo eShop if none of these take your fancy.

Still not sure whether or not to bother with Nintendo's funny tablet-toting console? Check out our Wii U review for the full low-down.

Funky Barn

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Skylanders Giants

Transformers Prime

Disney Epic Mickey 2. The Power Of Two

FIFA 13

Mass Effect 3: Special Edition

Ben 10: Omniverse

Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade

Tank! Tank! Tank!

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Nintendo Land

New Super Mario Bros. U

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Warriors Orochi 3 Hyper

Darksiders 2

Assassin's Creed 3

Just Dance 4

Rabbids Land

Sports Connection

Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2013

ZombiU

Batman: Arkham City Armoured Edition

Game Party Champions