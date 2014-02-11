PS Vita Slim to make its North American debut this spring

It seems we won't have to wait much longer for the PS Vita Slim.

According to a tweet from PlayStation, the newest iteration of the PS Vita will pop up on North American shores before long: "And yep, the slimmer, lighter PS Vita is coming to North America. Full details coming soon, stay tuned."

The PlayStation Blog confirms that the Slim will see a spring release, and will be available with Borderlands 2, six DLC packs and an 8GB PS Vita memory card.

The bundle will cost $199.99 but there's no word yet on a price for the standalone handheld or game.

It also seems Sony will only offer the black Slim to start, though it's possible the multitude of colors that were released in Japan will be on shelves later on.

Slim is in

The most notable differences between the Slim and its predecessor? The latest Vita is 20% slimmer and 15% lighter - but the brilliant OLED has been replaced with an LCD screen.

The battery life has also improved allowing three to five more hours of game play than the current model for a total of seven hours of usage.

With the Vita Slim out soon, that means PlayStation Now is probably well on its way too - perhaps we'll see a summer release?